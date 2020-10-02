Arrested 9/27/20

GOMEZ, LORENZO of Ryan, OK; DOB: 6/12/63; Bench Warrant-Obtaining Cash or Check by Bogus Check.

Arrested 9/20/20

GRANT, TOMMIE KANE of Woodward, OK; DOB: 9/7/00; Furnishing Alcoholic Beverages to Person under 21.

Arrested 9/26/20

HARRISON, CANNON WAYNE of Waurika, OK; DOB: 11/18/90; Warrant- Attempted Burglary in the First Degree.

Arrested 9/27/20

HENDERSON, JACOB LUKE of Waurika, OK; DOB: 1/28/80; Domestic Assault and Battery, First Degree Robbery, Resisting Executive Officer, Kidnapping.

Arrested 9/27/20

HOWARD, MELTON LEE; DOB: 5/31/85; Bench Warrant- T.O.C Liquor.

Arrested 9/26/20

MARKS, PRINCE DAMIEON of Fort Worth, TX: DOB; 6/28/81; First Degree Robbery.

Arrested 9/22/20

MILLER, LANE EDWARD of Decatur, TX; DOB: 10/22/91; Original Charge Fail to have Headlamps on when required, Fail to have DL in possession, Failure to Register Used Vehicle w/ 30 days, Obstructing Officer, Falsely personate another and Subscribes, Verifies, Publishes, Acknowledges or Proves, in the same name of another person, any instrument, with intent that the same may be delivered or used as true, Displayes a License or ID Card not Issued to him for the purpose of Committing a fraud.

Arrested 9/23/20

PERRY, JASON SCOTT of Bowie, TX; DOB: 12/19/73; Kidnapping, Sexual Battery.

Arrested 9/22/20

ROGERS, ALTON MCKNIGHT of Duncan, OK; DOB; 7/5/80; Hold For Bryan County.

Arrested 9/24/20

ROGERS, JOHNNY WAYNE of Duncan, OK; DOB: 7/24/81; Bench Warrant Failure to Appear, Impersonation.

Arrested 9/23/20

WARD, BARBARA LYNN of Waurika, OK; DOB: 1/20/79; Failure to Comply with Terms of Written Promise.