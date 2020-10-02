Jefferson County 4-H members and Adult or Teen Volunteers Online Enrollment for 2020-2021 is now available. You will update your current 4-H Online Enrollment information- do not create a new profile! If you are a new member and need assistance, call our office at 580-228-2332 and we will gladly assist you with your online enrollment!

Jefferson County 4-H Fall Fest is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. for enrolled 4-H members and families. Costume contest, games, a fun activity and food! RSVP at 228-2332 to help us plan for food!

4-H Teen leadership team– looking for 4-H teens who will become our Teen leadership team! Contact Tara for more information.

Co-Parenting for Resilience Class for Separating or Divorcing couples with Minor children living in the home is offered monthly. The next class offered in Jefferson County OSU Extension office will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Registration is required; contact Tara Brown at 580-228-2332 for additional information.

Money Tips: Dollar Decisions

Ask yourself these questions BEFORE making a purchase:

– Will this purchase meet one of my goals?

– Do I really want and need it?

– Can I afford it?

– What must I give up to have it?

– Am I buying this only because it’s on sale?

– Would I buy this if I had to pay cash?

– If I charge this, can I pay off this month’s bill?

– Would I come back tomorrow to buy this?

Many times, purchases are made “Spontaneous” which means money encourages you to enjoy the moment even if it means stressful times later due to going into debt, having to borrow money from others or spending money you do not have.

Contact Tara Brown for more information on an upcoming class “Check and Balance”.