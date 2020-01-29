Candidates for municipal office in 1 Jefferson County municipalities may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 3.

Tammy Richardson, Secretary of the County Election Board, said the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 5th. There will be a filing fee of $300 for each candidate that files for office. The filing fee has to be in the form of cashier’s check and made out to the Jefferson County Election Board. Filing packets can be picked up at the Election Board Office located at 200 N. Main Street, Rm #203,Waurika, OK.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office for the indicated offices for each of the following municipalities:

City of Waurika—Seat #5

The municipal offices at stake in the City of Waurika will be filled in the Nonpartisan election scheduled April 7,2020.

