District 7 ODOT engineers Tracy Terrill and Cole Vonfeldt were in Waurika last Wednesday to kick off the wildflower seed planting. Jefferson County ODOT Superintendent, Billy Martin, and his crew planted about 40 pounds of wildflower seeds on State Hwys 70, 81 and 5. The planting area was expanded this year to include all entrances to Waurika. The annual project was at started by the Waurika Sorosis Club three years ago and is a joint project of the Waurika Sorosis Club, Color Oklahoma, the City of Waurika, Jefferson County and ODOT. ODOT plants the seeds each fall. Color Oklahoma board members Craig Williams and Monica Bartling were also here for the annual planting. Many new flowers were planted this year and should bloom in April through the beginning of July.