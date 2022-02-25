Basketball awards for Ryan and Waurika have been announced by the Southern Eight and Oil Field conferences.

Waurika’s Liberti Simmons nabbed the top honor for the Oil Field Conference as she was named the most valuable player of the conference for the 2022 season.

Simmons was the leading scorer for Coach Kalee Baxter’s Lady Eagles and helped lead Waurika to a 20-win season that ended in the regional consolation bracket finals.

Also earning an individual award for Waurika was Tallin Mora. Mora was named the Southern Eight’s outstanding defensive player.

Mora was a defensive standout for the Lady Eagles and was often tabbed to guard the top players of teams Waurika faced throughout the season.

Frederick’s Dannie McClung and Cade Roady snared the most valuable player awards for the Southern Eight Conference.

Chrissa Gomez of Geronimo was named the Southern Eight’s top offensive player of the year on the girls’ side, while Big Pasture’s Carson Coats was named the top offensive boys player for the conference.

Brennan Turner of Big Pasture was voted by the coaches as the outstanding defensive player for the boys.

The Oil Field Conference selects only a most valuable player and Velma-Alma’s Tyler Stewart grabbed the honor among the conference’s boys.

Selected to the Southern Eight all-conference team for the Lady Eagles were Simmons and Gracie Walling.

Cassidie Berry of Waurika was named to the all-conference squad by the Oil Field coaches.

Treyton Torrez of Waurika was an all-conference selection in both the Oil Field and Southern Eight conferences. Torrez, who missed a few of the early games of the season, was the top point producer for coach Garret Bachand’s Eagles.

Ryan’s Racen Williams was named to the all-conference team for the Southern Eight Conference. He was the only Cowboy selected from coach Lane Weldon’s team that finished with a 14-9 mark. Williams was the leading scorer for the Cowboys.

The Southern Eight also named Ryan’s Jasmine Villarreal to the all-conference team. She was the leading scorer for the Cowgirls in the 2022 campaign.

Berry, Isaac Camarillo and Slade Cathey of Waurika were selected to play in the Southern Eight’s all-star game that is slated for Monday at Geronimo.

Mora and Malachi Dodson will represent Waurika in the Oil Field Conference all-star game to be held at Waurika on March 8.

Ryan’s Alicen Williams, Westin Jennings and Landen Alexander were selections for the Southern Eight all-star fray that will feature athletes from all the schools in the conference.

Announce Hoops Honors

Southern 8 Boys All-Conference Team

A.J. Clung, Frederick; Spencer Crain, Geronimo; Treyton Torrez, Waurika; Quavy Brown, Grandfield; Zack Tyler, Frederick; Racen Williams, Ryan.

Southern 8 Girls All-Conference Team

Liberti Simmons, Waurika; Ashlynn Spurlock, Temple; Liz McCarthy, Geronimo; Dalee Groves, Big Pasture; Jsmine Villarreal, Ryan; Ashlee McClung, Frederick; Gracie Walling, Waurika.

Oil Field Boys All-Conference Team

McCray Weber, Empire Tristan Wainscott, Velma-Alma; Cy Red Elk, Walters; Treyton Torrez, Waurika; Isaac Love, Healdton; Jace Waller, Central High; Kaden Forsythe, Wilson; Ty Turner, Walters; Andrew Sawyer, Elmore City-Pernell; Chase Taylor, Ringling.

Oil Field Girls All-Conference Team

Shain Ille, Velma-Alma; K.K. Smith, Empire; Brynli Tucker, Healdton; Ashtyn Baker, Wilson; Trista Ford, Walters; Ramsey Webb, Healdton; Emma Youngblood, Walters; Mia Curtis, Empire; Cassidie Berry, Waurika; Meghan Roberts, Ringling; Ally Smith, Velma-Alma.

Post Season Athletic Honors

Southern 8 Conference

Game is Monday at 6:30 @ Geronimo

Girls

Defensive Player of the Year Tallin Mora

All Conference Team

Libi Simmons

Gracie Walling

All-Star Team

Cassidie Berry

Honorable Mention

Aubree Showalter

Boys

All Conference Team

Treyton Torrez

All Star Team

Slade Cathey

Isaac Camarillo

Honorable Mention

Malachi Dodson

Oil Field Conference

Game is March 8 at Waurika at 6:30

Girls

Most Valuable Player Libi Simmons

All Conference Team

Cassidie Berry

All Star Team

Tallin Mora

Honorable Mention

Gracie Walling

Jasmine Henry

Boys

All Conference Team

Treyton Torrez

All Star Team

Malachi Dodson

Honorable Mention

Isaac Camarillo