Arrested 8/17/21

Bernethy, Bret Alan of Waurika, OK; DOB 2/1/60; Bond Forgeiture/Warrant/FTA/Poss of Firearm after a convicted felony.

Arrested 8/17/21

Bishop, Dustin Wayne of Archer City, TX; DOB 10/10/86; Kidnapping, Poss of controlled substance, Poss of Paraphernalia.

Arrested 8/21/21

Blodgett, Elissia Raeann of OK; DOB 5/22/82; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked.

Arrested 8/16/21

Bowden, Michael Paxton of Ardmore, OK; DOB 7/15/95; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked, /DUI: Drive under the influence of alcohol/ Domestic Assault and battery/ Assault and battery on police officer/ Eluding police officer.

Arrested 8/19/21

Cohran, Colin Michael; DOB 10/28/02; PUblic intoxication/ Poss of controlled substance/ Poss of paraphernalia/ Minor in possession of intoxicating beverage/ Contributing to delinquency of minor.

Arrested 8/20/21

Frederick Chichin, Michael Lee of Apache, OK; DOB 2/20/69; Public intoxication.

Arrested 8/18/21

Gagnon, Dustin Shane of Graham, OK; DOB 4/23/87; Public intoxication.

Arrested 8/21/21

Gilester, Dylan of Ardmore, OK; DOB 3/30/96; FTA/Fail to stop sign/ Speeding/Fail to signal.

Arrested 8/18/21

Hobbs, Shalene Christine Nicole of Paoli, OK; DOB 1/5/02; Trafficking in illegal drugs.

Arrested 8/19/21

Hoefs, Edwin Mark of Allen, TX; DOB 9/16/56; Poss of paraphernalia/ Transporting open container of liquor.

Arrested 8/22/21

Oneal, Devin Dale of Duncan, OK; DOB 12/15/80; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked/ Improper passing-no passing zone.

Arrested 8/22/21

Pollard, Mirinda Brooke of Tulsas, OK; DOB 10/13/95; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked/Operate new motor vehicle with expired registration/ Non-compliance with the Oklahoma insurance code.

Arrested 8/18/21

Rogers, Johnny Wayne of Duncan, OK; DOB 7/24/81; Warrant Obstructing officer/ Warrant knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; Warrant operating a MV with Drivers view obstructed.

Arrested 8/21/21

Torralba, Anthony Paul of Chickasha, OK; DOB 6/7/72; Trespassing after being forbidden.

Arrested 8/18/21

Walling, John Cread of Waurika, OK; DOB 12/1/68; FTA Warrant Driving a MV while under the influence of drugs.

Arrested 8/22/21

Williams, Marty Darrell of Wichita Falls, TX; DOB 3/1/69; Public intoxication.