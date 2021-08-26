…tourney played at Waurika and Grandfield

Geronimo came away with the Southern Eight Conference tournament title with a 1-0 victory over Grandfield last Saturday.

The tournament games were held last Thursday at Waurika because of rain at Grandfield. The tourney concluded on Saturday at the original host site, Grandfield.

The Lady Blue Jays went 3-0 in the tournament to earn the championship trophy.

Frederick finished third in the tournament after winning two games in the consolation bracket, but dropping a 9-2 decision to Grandfield to give the Lady Bearcats the spot in the championship tilt.

It was a tough tournament for Waurika and Ryan.

In the first day of the tournament last Thursday, Ryan dropped two games to be eliminated.

The Cowgirls fell to Grandfield, 10-0, in the first round and then lost to Big Pasture in a consolation bracket game, 10-4.

Waurika picked up a narrow 4-3 win over Big Pasture in the first round last Thursday, but fell to Grandfield, 7-1, in the second game in Thursday’s play.

The Lady Eagles were eliminated on Thursday night with a 17-1 loss to Frederick.

Here’s a recap of the games involving Ryan and Waurika:

Frederick 17,

Waurika 1

In the final game of the schedule last Thursday, the Lady Bombers used a big second inning to eliminate the Lady Eagles.

Frederick picked up three runs in the top of the third inning and could have had more as the first seven batters reached base.

The Lady Bombers added nine runs in the top of the second inning by sending 13 batters to the plate. Three doubles, three walks and three singles contributed to the big inning.

In the top of the third, Frederick added five more runs as the first five batters reached base and eventually scored.

Waurika got its only run in the bottom of the third inning.

Liberti Simmons singled to center and then scored on Gracie Walling’s RBI-single. Those were the only two hits of the three-inning contest for the Lady Eagles.

Grandfield 7,

Waurika 1

In a second-round contest, the game was scoreless through the first three innings, but Grandfield erupted or three runs in the top of the fourth and four more runs in the top of the fifth for the win.

The Lady Eagles tried to rally in the bottom of the fifth inning, but could only score one run and left the bases loaded.

Simmons had a lead-off double and scored when Grace Hill got a run-scoring single to center.

Waurika 4,

Big Pasture 3

It was a good start to the tourney for the Lady Eagles as they picked up the narrow win over Big Pasture in the first round of the tournament.

Neither team scored in the first two innings, but in the top of the fourth inning the Lady Eagles picked up all the runs they would need to get the win.

Rylee Torrez got the offense rolling in the top of the third inning when she reached base on a dropped third strike.

Aubree Showalter picked up a single to right and Simmons had an RBI-single that scored Torrez.

Riley Howell had an RBI-single to right that scored Showalter and that was followed by consecutive singles by Walling and Alana Lewis.

Howell and Walling both scored by stealing home to give Waurika a 4-0 advantage.

The Lady Rangers answered in the bottom of the third with the big blow being a two-run double.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Lady Rangers threatened again.

After a run had scored and Big Pasture had runners on second and third an attempted steal of home to try to tie the score failed and the next batter grounded out to preserve the win for the Lady Eagles.

Howell picked up the win for the Lady Eagles in the circle. She had four strikeouts. Simmons came on in the fifth inning to pick up a save.

Big Pasture 10,

Ryan 4

The Cowgirls held an early 3-0 lead but could not hold on issuing eight free passes to Big Pasture batters in a consolation bracket contest.

In the top half of the opening inning, Lirin Tucker, Libby Carter and Jasmine Villerreal all reached base and came around to score to put the Cowgirls on top, 3-0.

The lead did not last long, however, as Big Pasture struck for five runs in the bottom of the inning and never trailed the rest of the way.

The Lady Rangers added to the lead in the bottom of the second inning with a pair of scores to increase the lead to 7-3.

The Cowgirls were able to get another run in the top of the third inning when Tucker led off the inning by reaching base and eventually scoring to narrow the game to 7-4.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Lady Rangers added three more runs to earn the victory that was halted after three innings because of the time limit.

Grandfield 10,

Ryan 0

In the first-round encounter with the Lady Bearcats, the Cowgirls could not get anything going at the plate as only two batters reached base.

Grandfield’s first six batters walked and four runs scoring in the inning.

The Lady Bearcats added two runs in the second inning and four runs in the third inning to secure the win after three innings because of the run rule.