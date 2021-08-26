High school football is just a little over a week away and the Waurika and Ryan football squads have been busy engaging in preseason workouts in preparation for the season openers on September 3.

The final scrimmage of the preseason for Ryan will be tonight at Bob Givens Sports Complex.

The Cowboys play host to Sasakwa.

Fans are asked to bring donations of body wash, towels and water to support the Cowboys for the season.

Waurika will travel to Thackerville tonight for their final scrimmage of the season.

On Saturday, the Waurika booster club will host a Meet the Eagles event at 6 p.m. at Cy Sloan Stadium.

The Cowboys traveled over to Wilson last Friday for a scrimmage with the Eagles and Ryan coach Tony Tomberlin had mixed feelings about the Cowboys’ performance.

“We didn’t look too bad,” Tomberlin said about the workout against Wilson. “We have got a lot of work to do.”

“We are just very inconsistent,” Tomberlin added. “We had glimpses of good, but still have a long way to go.”

Waurika traveled to Alex last Friday and engaged with the host school, Snyder and Maysville.

The Eagles went up against Alex and Maysville, but went against Snyder for only about 10 plays since they will meet later in the regular season.

The football squad at Waurika is also looking for donations of towels, soap, laundry detergent, bottled water and Gatorade.

Both teams were in action last week.

The Eagles dominated play against Maysville scoring on eight of the 15 offensive plays ran. Waurika was almost as dominate against the host team.

The season begins for Ryan on September 3 when the Cowboys host Bray-Doyle. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Waurika opens the season on the road against old rival Grandfield on September 3. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.