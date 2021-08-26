The list of improvements to the Waurika Schools is lengthy and impressive.
Visitors to the waurikaschools.org website will notice quite a change. There is a professionally produced video with drone shots and scenes of a refurbished school complete with new computers and technology.
Other improvements include: Completely renovated bathrooms at the High School and the Elementary Schools.
Renovated basketball concession stand. Power washed and repainted football stadium.
There is a new fence going in at the softball field.
Waurika is enjoying an increase in enrollment. As of right now there are 466 students attending school this year.
There is a STEM lag in the middle school.
There are upgrades in the Agriculture shop. There are new welders, welding booths, tools and a rod oven.
Fans will be glad to learn there are new cameras installed to view all football and basketball games online.