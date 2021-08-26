On the second Tuesday of each month, volunteers meet at the Waurika Elementary to celebrate the birthdays of those students who were born during the month.

During the month of August, because school was not in session during July, those having birthdays during July and August were celebrated.

The day of celebration is known as Beautiful Day because everyone’s birthday should be celebrated as a beautiful day.

More adult volunteers are needed. For more information visit the website: beautifuldayfoundation.net.

Stuart Freeny with some of the children….(Submitted photo)

Submitted Photo