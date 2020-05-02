Arrested 4/22/20

GARNER, GAGE BECKET of Comanche, OK; DOB: 4/12/02; Persons Driving or Operating a Motor Vehicle While under the Influence of Alcohol or Other Intoxicating Substances. (First Offense)

Arrested 4/24/20

MCCLEARY, CECIL ROBERT of Ardmore, OK; DOB: 11/14/64; Carry Weapon,Drugs or Alcohol into Jail, Dui, Reckless Driving.

Arrested 4/24/20

ROWDEN, LARRY E of Choctaw, OK; DOB: 7/20/78; Possession of Paraphernalia, Distribute Controlled Substance within 2000 Feet of School or Park, Failure to Maintain Security, Reckless Driving.