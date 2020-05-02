Post season awards continue to come in for three Ryan girls’ basketballers.

Juliet Spangler, Samantha Good and Lily York – members of this past season’s Ryan Cowgirl basketball team that went 14-10 on the year – were honored by The Sunday Oklahoman newspaper.

The paper handed out its annual all-state and Super 5 girls’ basketball players in Oklahoma last Sunday.

The three Ryan standouts were all named on the honorable mention list of the Class A Super 5 team.

Spangler, Good and York were part of 32 girls selected to receive honorable mention status from all Class A high schools around the state.

Good – the team’s leading scorer this past season – finished with a scoring average of 14.7 and she was 16th in the state among the leading scorers in Class A for the 2020 season.

Samantha Good and her family Photo by Sheree Hanson

Right behind Good in the scoring list was Spangler who finished 17th in the state among Class A scorers with her 14.2 average.

York, who averaged 13.7 points a game, came in at 19th among the Class A girls in scoring average.

Lily York and her family. Photo by Sheree Hanson

The only school across the state to have more players make honorable mention Super 5 in Class A was Glencoe. Ryan joined Canute and Ripley that had three players on the list.

The Super 5 honorable mention selections were from all freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors in Class A.

On Monday, the three girls were also honored by the Oklahoma Girls High School Coaches Association.

York, Spangler and Good were selected to the All-District Team for the Small West. The girls were named to the squad from all over western Oklahoma’s smaller schools.

The three girls, who have all committed to play at the next level, were among 31 senior girls selected to the team from the western side of the state.