The Waurika Sorosis Club has sponsored a Tea for graduating seniors for more than 25 years. This year club members had to be creative in honoring the Class of 2020 Graduates. On May, 6, club members delivered each WHS graduating senior yard signs with 2020 Grad, the student’s favorite pizza, a rose, a gift from the club and balloons. Club members drove separate cars and were careful to socially distance as the deliveries were made.
Sorosis Honors Traditional Tea in innovative way during lockdown