The Waurika Sorosis Club has sponsored a Tea for graduating seniors for more than 25 years. This year club members had to be creative in honoring the Class of 2020 Graduates. On May, 6, club members delivered each WHS graduating senior yard signs with 2020 Grad, the student’s favorite pizza, a rose, a gift from the club and balloons. Club members drove separate cars and were careful to socially distance as the deliveries were made.

Nick Alvarado

Sara Ballard

Nicole Burton

Travis Etheridge

Payton Fletcher

Edwin Garcia

Linae Garner

Bryson Hernandez

Hannah Hobbs

Turner Mora

Madison Porterfield

Jordan Wadsworth

Seth Waid

Jordan Watkins

Hunter Wesberry