Arrested 6/9/20

CARVIVALES, JESSICA; DOB: 1/4/84; Public Intoxication.

Arrested 6/12/20

CAST, KONNER DALE of Comanche, OK; DOB: 3/18/02; DUI, Speeding.

Arrested 6/10/20

CONTRERAS, BRAYDEN LEE of Waurika, OK; DOB: 3/13/01; Possession of Controlled Substance,Misdemeanor.

Arrested 6/11/20

DRENNAN, CHELSIE LYN of Dallas, TX; DOB: 11/14/91; Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance.

Arrested 6/9/20

HUNT, HAROLD GLEN of Nevada, MO; DOB: 5/8/80; Driving with License Canc/Susp/Revoked, Possession of Paraphernalia, Defective Vehicle.

Arrested 6/11/20

SMITH, CASEY AARON of Dallas, TX; DOB: 12/3/87; Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance.

Arrested 6/12/20

SMITH, SHANNON REA of Ringling, OK; DOB: 10/11/77; Bond Revocation Per Drug Court(Jugde Gay)