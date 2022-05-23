Sue Carol Seay Dennis

November 7, 1930 – May 16, 2022

Age: 91

Sue Carol Seay Dennis was born November 7, 1930 in Oscar, Oklahoma to Wilmer and Leary Seay. She left this world May 16, 2022 in Ft. Worth, Texas She and Skeeter Dennis were married November 20, 1950 in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She lived in Oscar prior moving to Ft. Worth to live with her daughter Cindy and Scooby their dog for the past four years.

She loved traveling the US with Cindy and best friend Pat. The Smoky mountains and Red River New Mexico were her favorite places to visit. She loved fishing and watching her longhorns graze out front while she sat on the front porch at the LOG cabin. She loved sharing old fun memories with friends. Some of her favorite times were spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association since 1931. She attended Cross Brand Cowboy Church in Waurika, Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her parents – Wilmer and Leary Seay, husband – Skeeter Dennis, and son – Steve Dennis.

She is survived by daughters – LaDonna Davis and husband Jerry Dan and Cindy Phillips, son – David Dennis, her grandchildren – Zachary Smith and wife Sommer, Tyler Phillips, Binion Jones, Dakota Dennis, Courtney and Lyndle Savage, Erica Patton, and Jarret Davis, great grandchildren – Skyler and Bayler Smith and Braxton, Brooklyn and Brodie Savage. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10:00AM at Oscar Cemetery with Sean Mayfield officiating. Book signing will be Wednesday from 3-7PM at Dudley Funeral Home in Ryan.

The family would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to Pat Griffin, Betty VanMeter, Belem Laguna for their longtime friendship and always being there for her. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Cross Brand Cowboy Church Box 97, Waurika, Oklahoma 73573