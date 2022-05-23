We had a wonderful Mother’s Day. On Friday we enjoyed our annual Mother’s Day party. Each lady received a beautiful flower and we presented certificates to our oldest Ethel Anthony (Pictured above), Youngest Minia H., and Mother with the most children Lupe R., A very special thanks to our CDM Cora Bailey, The Local Flower Shop/Tina Morrison and everyone who helped make this day so special for our ladies.

Lupe R

Last week was nursing home week. Each day we dressed up and had special foods. We had pajama day and enjoyed donuts. We had cowboy day with a cookout, grilled hamburgers, potato salad, baked beans and cobbler. It was delicious. We had a cow chip throw and Ronnie won that. We enjoyed Hawaiian day with delicious fresh fruit and dip served in pineapples. On Friday we enjoyed Rootbeer floats and had karaoke. Then we had a drawing for wonderful door prizes. A special thanks to these wonderful merchants for donating door prizes for our residents and staff. Thanks to action fitness, addington station and antiques, Beaver Creek Lumber, Bills Fish House, Dees restaurant, Eagle Nutrition, Eck Drug, Markette, QuikMart, Sheltons, and Sonic, we really appreciate you all. A special thanks to our CDM Cora Bailey and maintenance Eric Bailey for all the cooking. Also thanks to our residents and staff for a fun week. Have a blessed week.