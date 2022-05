Cub Scouts Advancement ceremony 2022

Arlington Forst earned Tiger Rank

Canyon Carter & Heston Etheridge- Wolf Rank

Eli Patterson- Bear Rank

Jackson Edwards & Jake Reagan- Webelos Rank

Easton Barnes, Landon Brackett, Oat Wyler and Ace Dyer earned the Arrow of Light award (This is the highest rank you can achieve in Cub Scouts. It’s like getting your Eagle Rank in Boy Scouts.)