This past weekend, the Dunn family gathered in Ft. Worth, Texas to participate in a special ceremony inducting Rex Dunn, “Mr. Smooth” into the Bull Riding Hall of fame.

Rex was a world famous rodeo clown and bull fighter from Hastings, Oklahoma.

He has been inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, Western Heritage Hall of Fame, Wrangler Bull fight Hall of fame and now the Bull Riding Hall of Fame in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Congratulations to the Dunn Family.