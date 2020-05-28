The Department of Human Services confirmed today that the Waurika Office will be closing. No firm date has been set as of yet. However, it will occur within the next few months.

News reports out of Oklahoma City have stated that half of the DHS offices across the state will be closing during the next few months. These closures are due to the changes made because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Other considerations for closing are due to possible reductions in the future state budget.

Because of internet access it is believed services to the public will not suffer.

According to various sources, most employees should be able to keep their jobs, they will just work from home or other locations via the internet.