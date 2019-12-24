Waurika hosted the Velma-Alma Comets Tuesday night for a doubleheader encounter and the visitors came away with a pair of victories.

The Lady Comets bested the Lady Eagles, 44-33, while the Comets toppled the Eagles, 53-29.

The Lady Comets are 7-0 and ranked 17th in the latest Class A rankings. The Comets are now 5-1 and are ranked sixth in Class A.

The Lady Eagles dropped to 3-3 with the loss and the Eagles are now 4-2.

Waurika will close out the December portion of the schedule with a Friday matchup with Grandfield on the Bearcats’ home court. Tipoff for the girls’ game is 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Waurika will return home and face Big Pasture. The girls’ game will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Waurika gym.

The Lady Eagles were in front of the Lady Comets after one quarter of play, 14-10.

In the second quarter, however, the Lady Eagles went ice cold and scored only two points. Fortunately, the Lady Comets only managed eight points, but it was enough to give them an 18-16 lead at the half.

The third quarter was a battle with Velma-Alma coming out of the period with an 11-10 advantage to lead 29-26 heading into the final quarter.

The Lady Comets outscored the Lady Eagles, 15-7, to secure the victory in the fourth quarter.

Velma-Alma had three girls in double figures and all three were responsible for the Lady Comets’ fourth-quarter surge.

Jaycee Kimbrough and Shain Ille each had 13 points, while Destinee Wofford added 12 points.

Waurika’s Tallin Mora had 13 points including eight in the first quarter to help the Lady Eagles hold the lead. Asia Smith added 10 points for the Lady Eagles.

The Eagles simply could not keep pace with the talented Comets.

The Comets jumped out to a 13-8 lead and increased the margin to 31-15 by the break.

In the third quarter the Comets put the game away with an 18-6 run to open up a 49-21 lead going into the final frame.

Waurika outscored the Comets, 8-4, in the fourth quarter, but the game was out of reach by that time.

Treyton Torrez led the Eagles in scoring with seven points.