Stephanie Plum faces the toughest puzzle of her career in the twenty-fifth entry in Janet Evanovich’s #1 New York Times bestselling series. There’s nothing like a good deli and the Red River Deli in Trenton is one of the best. World famous for its pastrami, cole slaw and for its disappearing managers. Over the last month, three have vanished from the face of the earth, the only clue in each case is one shoe that’s been left behind. The police are baffled. Lula is convinced that it’s a case of alien abduction. Whatever it is, they’d better figure out what’s going on before they lose their new manager, Ms. Stephanie Plum.

You can check out Ebooks and audiobooks online through the Overdrive app available from your phone or tablet’s appstore. Your local library has thousands of ebooks and audiobooks you can check out online. You can borrow them, instantly, for free, using just the device in your hand. You’ll need your library patron card number and the free Overdrive app from the app store on your tablet or phone. If you do not know your card number you can message Darren Biby on Facebook or email WaurikaPublicLibrary@gmail.com to get it.

Once you open the Overdrive app, find the Waurika Public Library and use your card number to sign in and then search, sample, borrow, enjoy.

It takes just a few taps to find and borrow a book. Overdrive has a built-in ebook reader, and an audiobook player. You can also use your Kindle app or send books to a Kindle device for reading.

You can download books and audio books for offline reading, or stream them to save space. Sample any book with a tap — nothing to download or delete. Try a zoomable graphic novel, or a picture book with read-along audio. Your loans, holds, reading positions, bookmarks and notes are synchronized automatically across all your devices. Your ebooks will be automatically checked back in at the end of your check out period. Ebooks placed on hold will be automatically checked out to you when they become available.

AmazonSmile is a website operated by Amazon with the same products, prices, and shopping features as Amazon.com. The difference is that when you shop on AmazonSmile, the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the purchase price of eligible products to the charitable organization of your choice. Just go to ‘smile.amazon.com’ and select Friends of the Waurika Public Library.

