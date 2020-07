Photo by Elizabeth Scott

Veale Ranch/Carco Creek was the Champion Team for this year’s Ranch Rodeo.

2nd place – Burns Ranch, 3rd Place – Thompson Ranch,

4th Place – McPhail Land & Cattle Company.

Photo by Elizabeth Scott

Top Horse, Robert Forst from Stuart Ranch here in Waurika.

Photo by Elizabeth Scott

Zane Davis (left) was this year’s Top Hand from Bonds Ranch.

Zane is pictured with Carl Gholson.

Photo by Curtis Plant

Photo by Curtis Plant