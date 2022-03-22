Aaron Torrez recently achieved something that no junior high student in recent history has done.

Torrez won the State Championship in power lifting.

He competed in squats, bench and deadlifting this past week in El Reno.

Torrez is just in the seventh grade and this is his second year to compete on the weight lifting team.

Last year he competed at the state level and finished in 5th place.

He now would like to win the state title every year until he graduates.

Torrez has been a Waurika Eagle since Kindergarten.

In his spare time he loves to fish.