Beautiful Day Birthday Program is coming to Waurika! The birthday program is scheduled to start in September 2020.

Beautiful Day Foundation was founded by Leah Miller and Michele Johnson in Duncan, Oklahoma. Beautiful Day’s original mission began with a simple statement to elementary school age kids: “The day you were born was a BEAUTIFUL DAY. Your life and existence is worthy of being celebrated.” Beautiful Day Foundation is passionate about telling children this important message. They want kids to know that they are seen and loved by the community they call home.

Each month, Beautiful Day volunteers from the local community show up to celebrate children with birthdays in that month. They sit with them and get to know them. Volunteers ask questions about what they want to be when they grow up, encourage students and let them know, “The day you were born was a beautiful day!” Each local chapter fundraises within the community and recruits volunteers to help create these truly special events.

The Beautiful Day Waurika chapter is run by Lindsey Forst and Elizabeth Scott. Beautiful Day Foundation currently has chapters in schools throughout the state of Oklahoma. To learn more about Beautiful Day, make a donation or sign up to volunteer, please visit their website: beautifuldayfoundation.net.”

For more information contact:

Lindsey Forst 405-503-3066

Elizabeth Scott 580-512-7967