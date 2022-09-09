The Waurika High School Student Council is inviting downtown businesses to once again participate in the annual Homecoming Door Decorating Contest!

The theme this year is “Once Upon An Eagle… (fairy tale edition!)” Businesses are asked to decorate the outside of their businesses and show their spirit for Homecoming, taking place on Friday, September 16th. Doors will be judged Friday before the parade, and the winning business will be announced at the Homecoming parade held at 2pm downtown.

The winning business will get to display the traveling Eagle Spirit Trophy for the year!