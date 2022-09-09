Waurika’s high school and junior high cross country teams opened the 2022 season with competition at two different meets this past weekend.

The high school squad opened the season last Saturday with competition at the Madill Cat Run held at the Madill City Lake. The Eagles did not have enough to compete as a team, but sent a total of five competitors to the meet.

Alex Gomez, a junior for the Eagles, finished 16th in the 5K race and earned a medal. His time was 19:57.16.

Also competing for the Eagles was freshman Lucas Boyd. He finished 32nd with a clocking of 20:50.72.

The only medalist for the Lady Eagles was junior Jaci Gholson. She finished eighth with a time of 14:46.14.

The other two competitors for the Lady Eagles were Harleigh Loftis (35th, 17:01.62) and Jaden Adams (39th, 17:12.28).

There were 75 runners in the two-mile race for the high school girls and 118 high school boys competed in the meet.

Last Friday at Geronimo, the junior high and elementary runners competed in the Comanche Nation Cross Country Invitational.

The junior high boys came away with the team title in the meet thanks to four top 10 finishes, plus one other medalist.

The junior high Eagles finished with 32 points – well ahead of team runner up Rush Springs which had 57 points.

This was the second straight year for the Eagles to claim the junior high boys title at Geronimo.

All the competitors for the grade school cross country squads came away with medals. No team competition was held in the grade school division.

Times were not available for the Geronimo meet.

Geronimo JH Results

Boys (3,200 Meters)

4. Aiden Jenkins; 5. Cadyn Tallon; 6. Ryder Watkins; 7. Jonathan Herrera; 21. Brodie Franco; 28. Ledger Watkins; 29. Austin Eck; 34. Asriel Greeson.

Girls (1,600 Meters)

33. Gabi Gunter.

Geronimo Elementary Results

Boys (1,600 Meters)

8. Brody Berry; 13. Benny Franco; 20. Creed Taylor; 21. Deklyn Latta; 22. Jantzey Simmons; 29. Cache Taylor; 30. Juan Garcia.

Girls (1,600 Meters)

7. Reality Perry; 18. Raven Lewis; 19. Braelyn Pangus; 24. Lily Poage; 2. Kree Rodriguez; 28. Mayzie Walling; 29. Aspen Fox; 30. Chole Webb; 31. Mya McIntosh; 34. Paisley Griffin; 35. Brantlei Allen; 36. Stalsalyn Porterfield; 37. Jasmine Alvarez.