The Cameron University Department of Agriculture, Biology and Health Sciences will host high school students from throughout Oklahoma during its annual FFA Agriculture Interscholastic Meet on Wednesday, April 7. The event provides an opportunity for agriculture students to hone their skills in areas ranging from practical animal science and land evaluation to leadership and business while preparing for the state FFA competition.

“After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we’re thrilled to bring back the annual Agriculture Interscholastic competition, which has been a Cameron tradition for more than 50 years,” says Dr. Terry Conley, event coordinator. “The numerous contests allow high school students to prepare for their state competitions, as well as learning about the agriculture degree programs at CU.”

Students from 52 high schools across the state are registered to participate in 2021. The school districts they represent include Alex, Amber-Pocasset, Anadarko, Binger-Olney, Bristow, Burlington, Byng, Calumet, Central, Chandler, Cherokee, Cheyenne, Chickasha, Cleveland, Clinton, Coalgate, Cordell, Coyle, Elgin, Empire, Fletcher, Fort Cobb-Broxton, Geronimo, Guthrie, Hammon, Harrah, Kingfisher, Lawton, Lindsay, Little Axe, Mill Creek, Minco, Moore, Morris, Mountain View-Gotebo, Olustee-Eldorado, Perkins-Tryon, Rush Springs, Ryan, Sterling, Stillwater, Stratford, Temple, Thomas-Fay-Custer, Tuttle, Walters, Watonga, Waurika, Waynoka, Weatherford, Wetumka, and Woodward.

Students who are participating in livestock judging events will meet at the Great Plains Coliseum at 8:30 a.m. All other participants will assemble at 8:30 a.m. at the Aggie Gym for a welcome assembly. After receiving instructions, they will disperse to competitions on the Cameron campus as well as at the Cameron University farm.

Competitors will demonstrate their knowledge in a variety of Career Development Events (CDE) including Land Judging, Homesite Judging, Farm and Agribusiness Management, Food Science and Technology, Milk Quality and Products, Veterinary Science, Meats Evaluation and Management, and Livestock Judging. In addition to these traditional contests, the Freshman Agriscience Quiz Bowl will also be offered this year.

While most career development events are offered for FFA teams, the Cameron event provides opportunities for FFA and 4-H teams to compete in Livestock Judging (Senior FFA, Junior FFA, Junior 4-H and Senior 4-H classes) and Meats Evaluation and Management (FFA and 4-H classes).

For more information, go to https://www.cameron.edu/ag-bio-health/events/annual-ffa-interscholastic-competition or call 580-581-2373.