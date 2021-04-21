Tulsa, Okla. ‹ Nominations are open now through May 21 for the 2021
Champions of Health awards. Since 2004, the Champions of Health awards
program has honored those working to positively change the health status
of Oklahomans through unique and innovative programs. From the front-line
workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to the nonprofit organizations
keeping food on the table for those experiencing job loss, it’s as
important as ever to recognize those making a difference. There is no cost
to submit a nomination.
Winners will be honored on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Nonprofit winners will
receive a $5,000 contribution toward their organization or program.
Winners from each award category will be considered for the highest honor,
the Dr. Rodney L. Huey Memorial Champion of Oklahoma Health, which
includes a $15,000 contribution to the organization or program. Award
categories include:
€ Champion of Children’s Health
€ Champion of Senior Health
€ Champion of the Uninsured
€ Community Health Champion
€ Corporate Health Champion
Additional details and nomination requirements can be found at
championsofhealth.org. The website also provides information about
previous winners, event sponsorship opportunities and further program
details.
About Champions of Health
The annual Champions of Health event benefits The Oklahoma Caring
Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization that provides Oklahoma children
with immunizations at no charge. Founded in 1994, the foundation is funded
by community contributions and administered as an in-kind gift by Blue
Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, a division of Health Care Service
Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company, an independent licensee of
the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
The Champions of Health awards program is presented by Blue Cross and Blue
Shield of Oklahoma, in partnership with Care Providers Oklahoma, the
Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians, the Oklahoma Dental
Association, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse
Services, the Oklahoma Foundation for Medical Quality, the Oklahoma Health
Care Authority, the Oklahoma Hospital Association, the Oklahoma
Osteopathic Association, the Oklahoma Primary Care Association, the
Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma State Medical
Association.