Tulsa, Okla. ‹ Nominations are open now through May 21 for the 2021

Champions of Health awards. Since 2004, the Champions of Health awards

program has honored those working to positively change the health status

of Oklahomans through unique and innovative programs. From the front-line

workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to the nonprofit organizations

keeping food on the table for those experiencing job loss, it’s as

important as ever to recognize those making a difference. There is no cost

to submit a nomination.

Winners will be honored on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Nonprofit winners will

receive a $5,000 contribution toward their organization or program.

Winners from each award category will be considered for the highest honor,

the Dr. Rodney L. Huey Memorial Champion of Oklahoma Health, which

includes a $15,000 contribution to the organization or program. Award

categories include:

€ Champion of Children’s Health

€ Champion of Senior Health

€ Champion of the Uninsured

€ Community Health Champion

€ Corporate Health Champion

Additional details and nomination requirements can be found at

championsofhealth.org. The website also provides information about

previous winners, event sponsorship opportunities and further program

details.

About Champions of Health

The annual Champions of Health event benefits The Oklahoma Caring

Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization that provides Oklahoma children

with immunizations at no charge. Founded in 1994, the foundation is funded

by community contributions and administered as an in-kind gift by Blue

Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, a division of Health Care Service

Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company, an independent licensee of

the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

The Champions of Health awards program is presented by Blue Cross and Blue

Shield of Oklahoma, in partnership with Care Providers Oklahoma, the

Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians, the Oklahoma Dental

Association, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse

Services, the Oklahoma Foundation for Medical Quality, the Oklahoma Health

Care Authority, the Oklahoma Hospital Association, the Oklahoma

Osteopathic Association, the Oklahoma Primary Care Association, the

Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma State Medical

Association.