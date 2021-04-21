DUNCAN, Okla. — The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is seeking volunteers to celebrate the history, art, and culture of the Chisholm Trail, the American cowboy, and the American West. A wide variety of opportunities exist for volunteers, from sharing knowledge with visitors, helping with events, and non-public roles such as keeping our collections organized and safe, and updating our website. Other needs include woodworking, design, maintenance, and light groundskeeping. “Volunteering is a great way to meet new people and serve your community,” said Scott Metelko, CTHC executive director. “It is good for your mind and body and will keep you connected with others.” A volunteer training and luncheon will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center. The center is located at 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan, OK. Volunteer benefits include complimentary admission to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center and a 15% discount in the gift shop. Volunteering is easy and flexible, whether it’s just for a few hours a week or a few days a week. Volunteers are not required to have previous training, and anyone can volunteer. You will meet people of all ages from across the U.S. and around the world and help them make the memories of a lifetime. Volunteers inspire visitors to explore the cowboy way of life. Heritage Center staff members are looking forward to working alongside volunteers to create a memorable experience for guests For more information on volunteer opportunities, call 580-252-6692, email tina@onthechisholmtrail, or visit www.onthechisholmtrail.com