ADA, Okla. – Save the date for the 8th annual Chickasaw Nation Day of Prayer. For the first time, the event will take place virtually Monday, Aug. 24 at 9:30 a.m.



Each year during the Day of Prayer, thanks is given for the Chickasaw Nation’s many blessings and a prayer is said for the health and safety of Chickasaw citizens and communities. This year’s special virtual Chickasaw Nation Day of Prayer will be broadcast on Chickasaw.net and Facebook.com/TheChickasawNation.



“It has always been the way of our people to lift our voices in prayer and worship,” Chickasaw Nation Governor Anoatubby stated during a previous Day of Prayer. “We honor God in all we do and as a Nation, and we are thankful for all the blessings He has bestowed upon this great Nation of ours, the Chickasaw Nation.”



He said it is important to take time out of our schedules to reflect and be thankful for what we have. For more information about the Chickasaw Nation and other virtual events, visit Chickasaw.net.