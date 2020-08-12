The Chickasaw Nation Department of Health has established COVID-19 temporary testing centers in the parking lots of the Chickasaw Nation Health Clinics in Ardmore, Tishomingo and Purcell, and the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center on the Ada South Campus.

To make the testing process more efficient and quicker for all, preregistration is recommended. By using a smartphone or computer, preregistration can be completed online prior to the visit. Preregistration information is located at CovidTesting.Chickasaw.net. Once completed, patients will receive registration confirmation through email or text message.

Testing centers are stocked with necessary medical equipment to assess patients for potential infection of COVID-19, without the need for them to exit their vehicles.

“We are here to not only serve the Chickasaw people, but the public at large as needed,” said Chickasaw Nation Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Krueger. “We want to keep our community healthy and do our part to fight this pandemic with a warrior mentality.”



If someone feels they are having signs and symptoms of the virus, the Chickasaw Nation has established a COVID-19 Call Center to help assess patients over the phone. The COVID-19 Call Center can be reached by calling (580) 272-1315.

It may take up to 12 days for patients to receive the COVID-19 test results. Results are made available to patients through a confidential, online portal. If the COVID-19 test is positive, a medical provider will contact the patient directly to discuss the result and answer questions.

For more information regarding test results, contact the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health COVID Test Result Center Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at (580) 272-1319.



Drive-thru test centers are open Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.



Criteria for COVID-19 testing: