Washington, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) this week congratulated nine students who received and accepted appointments to attend one of the United States military service academies. The U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy all require a congressional nomination to be considered for appointment. Cole previously nominated these students for appointment consideration in December.
“I am very proud to congratulate and extend my best wishes to nine phenomenal Fourth District students, who have accepted appointments to attend one of America’s prestigious military service academies,” said Cole. “These exceptional young leaders could pursue numerous career paths, yet they nobly and selflessly chose to answer the call to serve our nation with their talents and intelligence. I was honored to play a small part in their journey by nominating each of them for potential appointment. As they embark on a new chapter in their lives this fall, I know they will continue to make their families, communities and our state incredibly proud.”
The students from the Fourth District of Oklahoma who received and accepted appointments are listed below:
U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Heyward Hutson, Cache – Cache High School
Joseph Kelly, Lawton – Eisenhower High School
Bryson Stricker, Ardmore – Plainview High School
U.S. Naval Academy
Kirby Snow, Sulphur – Sulphur High School
Trace Stewart, Marietta – Marietta High School
Brody Sturges, Noble – Noble High School
U.S. Air Force Academy
Dalton Carson, Ada – Ada High School
Sydney Gunter, Lawton – MacArthur High School
Samuel Jun, Oklahoma City – Casady School*
*Note: Samuel Jun was also offered an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.