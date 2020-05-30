Washington, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) this week congratulated nine students who received and accepted appointments to attend one of the United States military service academies. The U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy all require a congressional nomination to be considered for appointment. Cole previously nominated these students for appointment consideration in December.

“I am very proud to congratulate and extend my best wishes to nine phenomenal Fourth District students, who have accepted appointments to attend one of America’s prestigious military service academies,” said Cole. “These exceptional young leaders could pursue numerous career paths, yet they nobly and selflessly chose to answer the call to serve our nation with their talents and intelligence. I was honored to play a small part in their journey by nominating each of them for potential appointment. As they embark on a new chapter in their lives this fall, I know they will continue to make their families, communities and our state incredibly proud.”

The students from the Fourth District of Oklahoma who received and accepted appointments are listed below:

U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Heyward Hutson, Cache – Cache High School

Joseph Kelly, Lawton – Eisenhower High School

Bryson Stricker, Ardmore – Plainview High School

U.S. Naval Academy

Kirby Snow, Sulphur – Sulphur High School

Trace Stewart, Marietta – Marietta High School

Brody Sturges, Noble – Noble High School

U.S. Air Force Academy

Dalton Carson, Ada – Ada High School

Sydney Gunter, Lawton – MacArthur High School

Samuel Jun, Oklahoma City – Casady School*

*Note: Samuel Jun was also offered an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.