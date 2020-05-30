Unfortunately, due to safety concerns this year, the Waurika Public Library’s Summer Reading Program has been canceled. The Summer Reading Program is something we look forward to every year and we hope to see everyone again next year when our theme will be “Tails and Tales”.

‘Project Kid’ by Amanda Kingloff is available as an an ebook from the Waurika Public Library’s virtual library on Overdrive.

Perfect for crafty parents who are eager to get their kids excited about DIY, ProjectKid is everything you could want in a craft book: 100(!) stylish, inventive projects; step-by-step photographs; tips for the novice crafter; easy-to-follow instructions; and a fresh, modern look. What really sets these projects apart are the unexpected, ingenious ways Kingloff uses everyday objects and materials. (Did you ever think a body-wash bottle would make a perfect rocket ship?) And these are projects for things kids want to make—and keep—from a juice-box owl to a pirate ship to a curio cabinet for displaying all of their treasures, plus games, jewelry, and more. Also included in the book are basic crafting lessons (such as pom-pom making and weaving) to help children of all ages build a DIY arsenal, a handy guide to must-have tools and materials, and a source directory.

You can check out Ebooks and audiobooks online through the Overdrive app available from your phone or tablet’s appstore. Your local library has thousands of ebooks and audiobooks you can check out online. You can borrow them, instantly, for free, using just the device in your hand. You’ll need your library patron card number and the free Overdrive app from the app store on your tablet or phone. Once you open the Overdrive app, find the Waurika Public Library and use your card number to sign in and then search, sample, borrow, enjoy. If you need your card number, call us at 580-228-3274 and we’ll provide it to you.

It takes just a few taps to find and borrow a book. Overdrive has a built-in ebook reader, and an audiobook player. You can also use your Kindle app or send books to a Kindle device for reading.

AmazonSmile is a website operated by Amazon with the same products, prices, and shopping features as Amazon.com. The difference is that when you shop on AmazonSmile, the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the purchase price of eligible products to the charitable organization of your choice. Just go to ‘smile.amazon.com’ and select Friends of the Waurika Public Library.

For information about events, activities and more, visit our Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/WaurikaPublicLibrary/