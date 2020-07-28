Washington, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) issued the following statement after he paid tribute to Congressman John Lewis, who recently passed away and is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol.

“Today, I joined my fellow members of Congress in paying my respects to our beloved colleague, John Lewis, upon his final trip to the U.S. Capitol. It was a very moving ceremony that rightly recognized John’s many years of distinguished service and his significant contributions to our country, including his unmatched leadership role in the continual struggle for civil rights. I will always have the utmost admiration for John Lewis, and I am exceedingly grateful that I had the opportunity to serve with him for many years and call him my friend. While the nation mourns and pays tribute on this very sad day, we should also find great comfort as we remember the incredible legacy he leaves behind. Indeed, that legacy will live on for generations to come.”