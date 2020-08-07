Waurika’s New Elementary Principal, Meaghan Johnson, is excited and ready for the upcoming school year.

The Central native enjoys the close knit family atmosphere of Waurika’s rural setting because it reminds her of her own upbringing. Johnson was born, raised and educated in Central. It’s the place she calls home till this day.

After graduating from Central High School, Johnson earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Cameron University, then later went back and acquired her Master’s degree in Education Administration.

Johnson served 7 years as a teacher at Central. She only left to serve in Lawton as an Elementary principal to gain experience as an administrator. Her heart’s desire has always and continues to be able to serve in a rural school setting.

After leaving Lawton, Johnson spent a year teaching for Epic. She believes this experience will serve her well in the upcoming years because of the experience she gained while teaching in a virtual environment.

She enjoys being an advocate for her students and teachers. She longs to give her teachers the tools they need to better educate students.

In her spare time she loves spending time with her family. She and her husband Aron have a plumbing company and raise cattle. When the opportunity arrises, they like to go camping as a family. The Johnsons have three children, Brock – 13, Jake – 8, Hank – 4 years old.

We welcome Principal Meaghan Johnson to the community.