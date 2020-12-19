Ryan’s basketball squads played three games in three days last weekend to substitute for games lost in the canceled Black and Gold Invitational at Wilson.

The Cowgirls and Cowboys both dropped two of three contests, but for the Cowgirls the win was the first of the season.

In a quickly scheduled game on Tuesday night on Raymon West Court, the Ryan roundballers fell to Cyril.

Photo by Shelly Villarreal

Ryan hosted Elmore City-Pernell last Thursday and then hit the road to Wilson and Temple on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The Cowgirls are now 1-6 on the year, while the Cowboys stand at 4-3.

Ryan’s next action will be tomorrow night (Friday) when they will play host to Maysville on Raymon West Court before breaking for the Christmas holiday.

Cyril 60, Cowgirls 42

Despite their best offensive performance of the young season, the Cowgirls could not handle the 10th-ranked Lady Pirates.

Cyril got off to a 17-6 lead after the first quarter and eventually built a lead the Cowgirls could not overcome aided by seven treys in the game.

Photo by Shelley Villarreal

The Cowgirls had three girls in double figures. Alicen Williams led the Cowgirls in scoring with 14 points, while Jasmine Villarreal and Maci Cooper added 10 points apiece.

Cyril 70, Cowboys 38

The 15th-ranked Pirates surged to a 19-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

The Cowboys could not guard the three-point line as the Pirates had eight treys during the course of the contest.

Photo by Shelley Villarreal

Caleb Perrin scored 10 points for the Cowboys and was the only Ryan player in double figures.

Temple 35, Cowgirls 26

Temple outscored the Cowgirls, 11-4, in the first quarter, but Ryan managed to use a 10-3 scoring advantage in the second quarter to tie the game

In the second half, however, the Cowgirls could get little going on the offensive end and Temple outscored Ryan, 21-12 over the two quarters to snag the win.

Villarreal led the Cowgirls in scoring with 15 points, but had only six in the second half.

Cowboys 57, Temple 35

The Cowboys broke a two-game skid with their best offensive output of the young season against the Tigers.

Ryan raced to a 17-8 first quarter lead behind the shooting of Racen Williams and Perrin, who scored 15 of the Cowboys’ 17 points in the period.

Ryan maintained the lead at the half, 31-22.

In the third quarter, the Cowboys went on an 11-5 run to extend the lead to 42-27 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys put the game away in the final period with a 15-8 scoring advantage.

Three Cowboys scored in double figures – Perrin finished with 15 points, Williams added 14 and Landen Alexander added 12 points.

Cowgirls 31, Wilson 29

The Cowgirls picked up their first win of the year thanks to some clutch free throw conversions at the end of the game.

The Cowgirls led the Lady Eagles, 6-5, after the first quarter, but trailed at the half, 15-12.

The Cowgirls narrowed the Wilson advantage to 23-22 at the end of the third quarter and outscored the Lady Eagles 9-6 in the final quarter of the hotly contested game to get the victory.

Villarreal hit a pair of free throws and Cooper converted on another charity toss in the final seconds to secure the win for the Cowgirls.

Villarreal led the Cowgirls in scoring with 15 points.

Wilson 48, Cowboys 42

The Cowboys took an 18-7 lead in the first quarter, but the Eagles came alive and outscored the Cowboys, 40-24 the rest of the way to get the win.

Ryan clung to a 27-21 advantage at the half and led the game, 33-30, at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, however, the Cowboys committed some key turnovers and ran into some foul problems that aided the Wilson rally.

Photo by Shelley Villarreal

The Eagles converted 11 of 15 free throws in the quarter, while Ryan went to the line only five times and hit only two free throws.

Wilson outscored the Cowboys, 19-9, to pick up the come-from-behind victory.

Williams led the Cowboys in scoring with 13 points, while Alexander added 11 points.

EC-P 39, Cowgirls 20

In the home opener on Friday the Cowgirls hung with the Lady Badgers for the first part of the first quarter, but the inability to generate any offense turned out to be the demise of the Cowgirls.

Elmore City never trailed in the game, but after the Lady Badgers had opened a 7-2 lead, the Cowgirls had a brief spurt. Williams hit a three-point bucket to cut the margin to 7-5 before ECP added a free throw to extend the lead to 8-5.

Ryan’s Carter Combs connected on one of two free throws with 4:14 remaining leaving the Cowgirls trailing only 8-6.

Photo by Shelley Villarreal

But, the Lady Badgers finished out the quarter with an 11-2 run and Cowgirls never threatened the rest of the contest.

The Lady Badgers held a huge lead on the boards, 45-24, with many of those coming on the offensive end.

Williams led the Cowgirls in scoring with 14 points.

EC-P 71, Ryan 46

In the nightcap, the Badgers used a full-court press in the first quarter to help create 12 Ryan turnovers in the quarter and get out to a 12-0 lead with 2:54 left in the initial frame.

The Cowboys responded, however, and went on an 8-0 run to cut the gap to 12-8 with 1:35 left in the first quarter.

Westin Jennings hit a pair of free throws with 26 seconds remaining to draw the Cowboys back to within two at 14-12, but the Badgers connected on a three-pointer with 10 seconds left to hold a 17-12 at end of the quarter.

The Cowboys would never be closer as the Badgers opened the second quarter on a 12-3 run to hold a 29-15 lead with 3:48 left in the half.

In the final minute, the Cowboys got a layup from Williams and a pair of free throws from Alexander to cut the margin to 29-21 with 10 seconds showing.

The Badgers got a free throw with just three ticks left on the clock and went to the locker room with a 30-21 lead.

The third quarter was a disaster for the Cowboys. Ryan did not score until Jennings hit a long three-pointer with 58 seconds left in the period.

The Badgers used their size advantage to the fullest in the quarter outrebounding the Cowboys 16-7 and most of them were on the offensive end. This helped the Badgers go on a 29-5 scoring barrage to put the game away.

Elmore City finished with a 52-28 advantage in rebounding and had 12 players hit the scoring column.

Julian Rodriguez led the Cowboys in scoring with 12 points, while Williams added 11.

Cyril 60, Ryan 42

(Girls)

Cyril 17 14 17 12–60

Ryan 6 9 10 17–42

CYRIL: K. McLemore 4-4-13, Miller 4-0-10, Snider 3-1-10, L. McLemore 2-4-9, Row 1-5-7, S. Thompson 3-0-6, Williamson 1-2-4, Wilson 0-1-1. PF: 19. Three-pointers: Snider 3, Miller 2, K. McLemore, L. McLemore.

RYAN: Alicen Williams 3-6-14, Jasmine Villarreal 4-1-10, Maci Cooper 3-1-10, Carter Combs 1-2-4, Raylee White 1-0-2, Libby Carter 1-0-2. PF: 17. Three-pointers: Cooper 3, Williams 2, Villerreal.

Cyril 70, Ryan 38

(Boys)

Cyril 19 18 17 16–70

Ryan 5 13 5 15–38

CYRIL: Hart 6-2-17, McClure 7-16, Carlson 5-2-12, Thompson 4-0-8, Chalepah 2-0-4, Day 1-1-4, Ash 1-0-3, Cochran 1-0-3 Eary 1-1-3. PF: 20. Three-pointers: Hart 3, McClure 2, Day, Ash, Cochran.

RYAN: Caleb Perrin 4-2-10, Landen Alexander 3-1-7, Racen Williams 1-5-7, Westin Jennings 2-0-5, Ethan Burden 1-0-3, Mason Adsit 0-3-3, Julian Rodriguez 0-2-2, Adan Lopez 0-1-1. PF: 10. Three-pointers: Burden, Jennings.

Temple 35, Ryan 26

(Girls)

Ryan 4 10 5 7—26

Temple 11 3 11 10—35

RYAN: Jasmine Villarreal 7-0-15, Libby Carter 2-0-4, Alicen Williams 1-2-4, Maci Cooper 1-0-3. PF: 19. Three-pointers: Villerreal, Cooper.

TEMPLE: Ashlynn Spurlock 6-5-18, Madyson Jones 3-0-6, Phoenix Jones 1-3-5, Ailey Laguna 1-2-4, Gabriela Toquothty 1-0-2. PF: 17. Three-pointers: Spurlock.

Ryan 57, Temple 35

(Boys)

Ryan 17 14 11 15—57

Temple 8 14 5 8–35

RYAN: Caleb Perrin 7-1-15, Racen Williams 5-1-14, Landen Alexander 5-1-12, Westin Jennings 2-2-7, Julian Rodrigue 2-1-6, Alex Uribe 1-0-3. PF: 18. Three-pointers: Williams 3, Rodriguez, Alexander, Uribe.

TEMPLE: Trey Crane, 6-2-18, Jake Smart 2-3-7, Jaramiah Chumley 2-3-7, Jamarcus Tisdale 1-0-2, Collin West 0-1-1. PF: 14. Three-pointers: Crane 4.

Ryan 31, Wilson 29

(Girls)

Ryan 6 6 10 9—31

Wilson 5 10 8 6—29

RYAN: Jasmine Villerreal 4-5-15, Alicen Williams 2-1-5, Carter Combs 1-2-4, Libby Carter 2-0-4, Raylee White 1-0-2, Maci Cooper 0-1-1. PF: 13. Three-pointers: Villerreal 2.

WILSON: Gunter 5-1-14, Brooks 3-2-8, Forsythe 1-1-3, Gray 0-2-2, Sloan 0-2-2. PF: 16. Three-pointers: Gunter.

Wilson 48, Ryan 42

(Boys)

Ryan 18 9 6 9—42

Wilson 7 14 9 19—48

RYAN: Racen Williams 3-5-13, Landen Alexander 4-3-11, Caleb Perrin 3-1-7, Westin Jennings 2-1-6, Julian Rodriguez 2-1-5. PF: 19. Three-pointers: Williams 2, Jennings.

WILSON: Fulton 6-4-16, Forsythe 5-5-15, Cain 1-6-8, Hunziker 1-3-7, Wharton 1-0-2. PF: 17. Three-pointers: None

ECP 39, Ryan 20

(Girls)

ECP 19 8 4 8—39

Ryan 8 5 3 4—20

ECP: Taylor 5-6-16, Riddle 2-1-6, Sherwood 2-0-4, Sawyer 2-0-4, Lahman 1-0-3, Lewis 1-0-2, Niblett 1-0-2, Patterson 1-0-2. PF: 18. Three-pointers: Riddle, Lahman.

RYAN: Alicen Williams 5-2-14, Maci Cooper 0-3-3, Carter Combs 0-2-2, Libby Carter 0-1-1. PF: 15. Three-pointers: Williams 2.

ECP 71, Ryan 46

(Boys)

ECP 17 13 29 12—71

Ryan 12 9 5 20—46

ECP: Sawyer 4-3-12, Dellin 4-3-10, Amparano 4-1-9, D. Frazier 4-1-9, Martin 4-0-9, Foster 1-2-5, N. Frazier 2-0-5, Rhodes 2-0-4, Knight 0-2-2, Ferris 1-0-2, Christie 1-0-2, Cornforth 0-2-2. PF: 22. Three-pointers: Dellin 2, Sawyer, Foster, Martin, N. Frazier.

RYAN: Julian Rodriguez 3-4-12, Racen Williams 4-2-11, Westin Jennins 2-3-9, Caleb Perrin 2-1-5, Landen Alexander 0-4-4, Adam Lopez 1-0-3, Trey Bryant 1-0-2. PF: 15. Three-pointers: Rodriguez 2, Jennings 2, Williams, Lopez.