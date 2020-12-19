Two unbeaten boys’ teams met up Tuesday night at Velma-Alma but it was the underdog Waurika Eagles that came out on top of the Comets.

Velma-Alma came into Tuesday’s contest with a 4-0 mark and fresh off the tourney title at the Comet Invitational. The Comets had climbed to fifth in the Class A rankings released earlier this week.

The Eagles were not phased, however, and after trailing 2-0 early in the game led throughout the remainder of the game in scoring an impressive 48-37 win.

Photo by Kaci Reynolds

The Lady Eagles did not fare as well against the 12th-ranked Lady Comets as Waurika fell, 31-24, to the Oil Field Conference foe.

Before’s Tuesday’s clash at Velma-Alma, the Waurika teams played three games in three days last week.

The Waurika girls picked up wins over Indiahoma, Springer and Cement, while the Eagle boys had close encounters with Indiahoma, Springer and Cement.

All three games were part of the Chattanooga Festival, which was originally scheduled to be an invitational tournament, but the format was changed.

Photo by Kaci Reynolds

The Eagles are now 6-0 on the year, while the Lady Eagles stand at 4-2 heading into the final two games before Christmas break.

The two squads are back in action tonight when they will play host to Grandfield. Tip for the girls’ game is slated for 6:30 p.m. in the Waurika gym.

Tomorrow night (Friday), the Waurika boys and girls will travel to Big Pasture to take on the Rangers. The girls’ contest will begin at 6:30 p.m.

V-A 31, Lady Eagles 24

In the game with the Lady Comets, Waurika could never get on track offensively, despite putting forth great effort on the defensive end.

The Lady Eagles were also short-handed in the contest because of quarantine issues.

Waurika trailed, 9-5, after one quarter and the offense did not improve in the second quarter as the Lady Eagles could muster only a single point points to trail 15-6 at the break.

Photo by Kaci Reynolds

The Lady Eagles mounted a rally in the third quarter as they outscored the Lady Comets, 9-4, to trim the margin to 19-15 heading into the final quarter.

V-A scored the first five points of the quarter to open a nine-point advantage, but Waurika would come back to cut the lead to 28-24 until V-A scored the final three points to close out the game.

Aubree Showalter topped the Lady Eagles in scoring with eight points.

Eagle 48, V-A 37

Treyton Torrez poured in a season-high 30 points to help the Eagles score the upset over the Comets.

The Eagles wrestled the lead from the Comets early in the first quarter as Torrez netted 14 of his 29 tallies in the first period.

But the Eagles went cold in the second quarter and scored only four points as V-A cut the margin to 22-21 at the half.

Photo by Kaci Reynolds

The Comets managed to tie the game at 26 in the third quarter, but Waurika finished the period on an 8-2 run to hold a 34-28 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Late in the fourth quarter the Comets pulled to within three at 38-35, but Waurika finished off the upset victory with a 10-2 run despite missing seven free throws in the quarter.

Cache Dunn had 10 points for the Eagles, but no other Eagles were in double figures.

Lady Eagles 77, Cement 27

The Lady Eagles were effective from the outside with 10 three-pointers and five players scored in double figures in rolling to the third win in three nights.

Waurika jumped out to a 20-3 advantage after one quarter and finished the first half with an overwhelming 42-5 lead.

Photo by Kaci Reynolds

The Lady Eagles continued the onslaught by outscoring the Lady Bulldogs, 23-12, in the third quarter before the bench was cleared in the fourth quarter.

Tallin Mora led all scorers with 14 points and she hit four treys in the contest. Asia Smith and Liberti Simmons each hit for 13 points, while Cassidie Berry added 12 tallies and Aubree Showalter finished with 10.

Eagles 52, Cement 45

Trailing by seven heading into the final quarter, the Eagles put on a furious rally to come out on top.

Matt Arriola was on fire in the first quarter as he connected on four field goals, but the Eagles still trailed the Bulldogs, 15-13, at the end of the period.

Waurika trailed by one at the break after outscoring Cement, 7-6, in the second quarter that gave the Bulldogs a slip 21-20 advantage.

Cement exploded for 18 points in the third quarter, while the Eagles could only muster 12 points to trail, 39-32, heading into the final quarter.

Photo by Kaci Reynolds

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles were able to take advantage of foul trouble by the Bulldogs and converted on 11 of 14 from the charity stripe to help secure the win.

In the meantime, the Waurika defense buckled down and allowed Cement only two baskets and two free throws on the way to a 20-6 run to close out the game.

Torrez paced the Eagles in scoring with 22 points, while Dunn added 12 points. Arriola chipped in 10 points for the Eagles.

Lady Eagles 62, Springer 28

Waurika started well against the Lady Cardinals with a 22-10 advantage in the first quarter and the Lady Eagles added to the lead at halftime, 31-14.

Waurika put the game away with a 17-2 scoring spurt in the third quarter.

Smith led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 19 points, while Mora added 11 points and Berry contributed 10 points.

Eagles 53, Springer 51

It was a dramatic finish for the Eagles for the second straight night.

The Cardinals got off to a 17-12 first quarter lead and the Eagles were able only to trim the lead to 28-24 at intermission.

In the third quarter, the Eagles narrowed the gap again by outscoring the Cardinals, 16-14, to trail, 42-40, heading to the final quarter of play.

With the game tied at 51-51, Waurika had the last possession.

Torrez dribbled the ball out front and made a move into the middle of the lane where he connected on a short jumper as time expired to hand Waurika the win.

Torrez poured in 27 points for the Eagles, while Dunn added 13 points.

Lady Eagles 77, Indiahoma 31

Waurika started the festival with an outstanding offensive output.

The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 21-7 lead over the Lady Warriors in the first quarter and increased the margin by outscoring Indiahoma, 14-3, to hold a 35-10 led at the break.

Photo by Kaci Reynolds

Waurika put the game away in the third quarter by outscoring Indiahoma, 24-9, to move in front, 59-19, heading into the final frame.

Berry led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 14 points. Showalter added 11 points, while Roberson, Smith and Mora all scored 10 points each to give the Lady Eagles five players in double figures on the night.

Eagles 39, Indiahoma 38

The game began with some cold shooting as the Eagles managed only a 5-4 lead after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Warriors outscored the Eagles, 14-9, to hold an 18-14 lead at the half.

Indiahoma added to the lead in the third quarter and had a 32-26 advantage heading into the final quarter.

The game went back and forth in the final eight minutes, but Kevin Garcia tipped in a missed shot and Torrez added a pair of free throws to give Waurika the lead at 39-38.

The final seconds were a flurry of fouls by the Warriors to try and get the back, but the Eagles prevailed.

Torrez was the top scorer for the Eagles with 18 points.

V-A 31, Waurika 24

(Girls)

Waurika 5 1 9 9—24

Velma-Alma 9 6 4 12—31

WAURIKA: Aubree Showalter 3-0-8, Faith Roberson 2-1-5, Lexie Streeter 1-2-4, Asia Smith 1-1-4, Tallin Mora 1-0-3. PF: 13. Three-pointers: Showalter 2, Smith, Mora.

V-A: Kimbough 5-2-13, Wofford 3-2-8, Ille 2-0-4, McGuire 1-0-3, Smith 1-0-2, McClain 0-1-1. PF: 13. Three-pointers: Kimbrough, McGuire.

Waurika 48, V-A 35

(Boys)

Waurika 18 4 13 13–48

Velma-Alma 10 11 7 9–37

WAURIKA: Treyton Torrez 8-11-30, Cache Dunn 4-2-10, Kevin Garcia 2-0-4, Matt Arriola 0-2-2, Bowden Forsyth1-0-2. PF: 9. Three-pointers: Torrez 3.

V-A: N/A.

Waurika 77, Cement 27

(Girls)

Cement 3 2 12 10–27

Waurika 20 22 23 12—77

CEMENT: McDaniel 4-0-12, Call 2-0-6, Mix 1-0-3, Varga 0-2-2, Malone 0-2-2, Murray 0-1-1, Chandler 0-1-1. PF: 12. Three-pointers: McDaniel 3, Call 2, Mix.

Photo by Kaci Reynolds

WAURIKA: Tallin Mora 5-0-14, Asia Smith 5-1-13, Liberti Simmons 3-6-13, Cassidie Berry 6-0-12, Aubree Showalter 4-0-10, Faith Roberson 3-0-7, Lexie Streeter 2-0-4, Grace Hill 1-0-2, Lewis 1-0-2, Alana Lewis. PF: 17. Three-pointers: Mora 4, Smith 2, Showalter 2, Roberson, Simmons.

Waurika 62, Springer 28

(Girls)

Waurika 22 9 17 14—62

Springer 10 4 2 12—28

WAURIKA: Asia Smith 9-0-19, Tallin Mora 5-0-11, Cassidie Berry 5-1-11, Liberti Simmons 2-2-6, Aubree Showalter 3-0-6, Grace Walling 2-0-4, Lexie Streeter 2-0-5. PF: 11. Three-pointers: Smith, Mora, Streeter.

SPRINGER: Kaylee Johnson 7-0-14, Mimi White 3-0-8, Jalyn Dewberry 2-0-4, Kalli St. Claire 1-0-2. PF: 7. Three-pointers: White 2.

Waurika 77, Indiahoma 31

(Girls)

Indiahoma 7 3 9 12—31

Waurika 21 14 24 18—77

INDIAHOMA: Katelyn Kimble 6-3-15, Kyla Wilson 2-0-5, Cozad 1-0-3, Carlie Salinas 1-0-3, O’Brien 1-0-3, Harmony Hall 1-0-2. PF: 10. Three-pointers: Salinas, Wilson, Cozad.

WAURIKA: Cassidie Berry 6-2-14, Aubree Showalter 5-1-11, Faith Roberson 4-1-10, Asia Smith 5-0-10, Tallin Mora 4-2-10, Lexie Streeter 3-2-8, Liberti Simmons 4-0-8, Gracie Walling 3-0-6. PF: 12. Three-pointers: Roberson.

Waurika 52, Cement 45

(Boys)

Cement 15 6 18 6—45

Waurika 13 7 12 20–52

CEMENT: Seibold 8-3-21, Mink 4-2-10, Tallent 1-3-6, Bailey 2-1-5, Hooferel 1-0-2, Richardson 0-1-1. PF: 19. Three-pointers: Seibold 2, Tallent.

WAURIKA: Treyton Torrez 5-10-22, Cache Dunn, 2-8-12, Matt Arriola 5-0-10, Bowden Forsyth 3-0-6, Kevin Garcia 1-0-2. PF: 16. Three-pointers: Torrez 2.

Waurika 53, Springer 51

(Boys)

Waurika 12 12 16 13–53

Springer 17 11 14 9–51

WAURIKA: Treyton Torrez 12-0-27, Cache Dunn 5-3-13, Kevin Garcia 4-0-8, Bowden Forsyth 2-0-4, Matt Arriola 0-1-1. PF: 7. Three-pointers: Torrez 3.

SPRINGER: N/A

Waurika 39, Indiahoma 38

(Boys)

Indiahoma 4 14 14 6—38

Waurika 5 9 12 13—39

INDIAHOMA: Plaster 7-0-15, Idohasan 5-0-11, Thomason 2-0-6, Reyna 1-2-4, Watson 1-0-2. PF: 12. Three-pointers: Thomason 2, Plaster, Idohosan.

WAURIKA: Treyton Torrez 7-3-18, Kevin Garcia, 3-2-8, Matt Arriola 3-0-7, Cache Dunn 2-0-4, Bowden Forsyth 1-0-2. PF: 8. Three-pointers: Torrez, Arriola.