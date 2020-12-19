How do you feel about your last year?

I’m excited for my last year, but definitely ready to see what the world has to offer.

What Activities/Organizations have you participated in?

I have participated in Oklahoma High School Rodeo, Beta, NHS, and FFA.

What are your plans for the future?

I want to attend college and rodeo.

Favorite memory at WHS?

My favorite memory is going on FFA trips.

What teacher or class has best prepared you?

Mrs.Hodges helped me a lot while she was at Waurika.

Give advice to an underclassman?:

Keep your head up, don’t be afraid to fail and learn from your mistakes..

Who would you like to thank?

My family, friends, teachers, for not giving up on me.

What fears do you have about leaving?

I’m not scared of leaving. I’m excited to go off and be on my own.

What are you going to miss most about being at WHS?

I’m going to miss my friends the most.

What lessons have you learned from previous classes (class of 2020, etc)?

I’ve learned it’s never too early to start chasing after what you want most.

What event did/do you most look forward to this year?

This year I was most looking forward to Ag. I was excited to see what the new teacher is like. I’m very pleased with all that we have done so far.

Do you have any regrets?

I do not have any regrets. I feel that the decisions I have made have shaped me into who I am today.