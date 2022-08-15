Students, families can sign up for OSDE’s Math Tutoring Corps through Sept. 1

OKLAHOMA CITY (Aug. 15, 2022) – The Math Tutoring Corps initiative offered by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is encouraging interested Oklahoma families to register their students for free, high-dosage tutoring in mathematics. Beginning in September, trained tutors will work with groups of no more than four students in grades 7, 8 and 9 to reinforce the math processes they are studying in class and prepare them for higher-level coursework.

The tutoring will be done virtually and is designed for students who seek targeted support for growth in grade-level mathematics. Students will attend three 50-minute online tutoring sessions per week.

“Research has shown that students who participate in intensive, high-dosage tutoring improve their grades in math,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “The Math Tutoring Corps will help kids have greater confidence in their math skills and be more college and career ready.”

The OSDE launched a successful pilot program for Math Tutoring Corps in spring 2022, with nearly 400 participants. A post-pilot survey revealed:

90% of participants increased their understanding of mathematics.

84% of families said participating students were more confident about math.

84% of students indicated they would be more likely to persevere after making a mistake.

Students are eligible to participate in one or both of the OSDE’s Math Tutoring Corps sessions during the 2022-23 school year. Each session can accommodate up to 1,500 students. The first runs Sept. 18 through Nov. 19, the second in spring 2023. Families and students can enroll for the upcoming session through this link by Sept. 1. The OSDE will provide any needed technology or internet access, and tutoring schedules will occur during students’ free time outside of the school day.

Additional information is available on the OSDE’s Math Tutoring Corps webpage.

The OSDE is investing $5 million in pandemic relief funding in the Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps through summer 2024. Math Tutoring Corps is a component of Ready Together Oklahoma: An Action Plan for Supporting Students Through the Pandemic and Beyond. More information is available in this FAQ document.

To see a video of a student from the Math Tutoring Corps pilot, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtkrnyJI0gQ