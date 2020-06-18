West District 4-H South region will hold a Creative Culinary Contest – Fruit and Vegetable Sculpture on Wednesday, June 24 via ZOOM. Registration is due by Friday, June 19. Youth can register by filling out the Microsoft form online (contact Tara Brown for the link). Rules will be sent to eligible 4-H members in our June-July 4-H newsletter.

4-H State Roundup 2020 will be held virtually during the month of July and is open to 4-H members who have completed the 7th grade. Registration is now available online – contact Tara Brown for the registration links. Registration is due June 26, 2020.

Want a short educational video to learn various lessons? Watch short educational videos from Oklahoma 4-H Virtual Clovers Facebook page!

*Information for West District – South region contests, and the State 4-H Roundup are sent through your email used for your 4-H enrollment Online. Watch for these emails which provide information for your participation in the various contests and state events.

Co-Parenting for Resilience Class for Separating or Divorcing couples with Minor children living in the home is offered monthly. The next class offered in Jefferson County OSU Extension office will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Registration is required; contact Tara Brown at 580-228-2332 for additional information.

Jefferson County OSU Extension office continues to be open for soil samples, forage samples and water tests drop-offs and is open by appointments. We continue to strive to serve you in a safe manner and will follow CDC and OSU COVID-19 pandemic safety guidelines. Call our office for an appointment or if you have any questions.

Thank you for your understanding, cooperation and support!

COVID-19 Current common scams

• A call or e-mail claiming: “I can get you your stimulus check faster…” Or “I have your stimulus check and need a transfer fee or a processing fee…” Or “I need you to verify your bank account number so I can deposit your stimulus check.”

•A call from “Medicare” (not really Medicare) or another vendor offering: COVID testing, medication, vaccination, but “we need your Medicare number to set this up.”

Requests from charities. They may not be legit. •Work from home or debt consolidation offers.

• A “duct cleaning” company offering to clean your home of viruses.

Never give your Social Security, and other personal information over the telephone unless you made the initial contact and you are certain your contact is legitimate.

Unemployment scams

• More than one person I have heard of has received a letter from the Oklahoma Employment Securities Commission telling them that they have applied for unemployment using a new address. This is clearly a scam intended to claim unemployment in another person’s name.

•Report this immediately to the OESC.

•www.oesc.ok.gov or fraud@oesc.state.ok.us or call 405-557-7164.

Recipe

CHICKEN TENDERS WITH SALSA

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 box roasted garlic-and-olive oil couscous

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

6 chicken tenders

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

3/4 teaspoon black pepper, ground

3 medium bell peppers, sliced

1/2 medium sweet onion

2 cloves garlic

salsa, desired amount

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Bring broth to a boil in a 12-inch skillet. Pour over couscous in a medium bowl; cover and set aside.

2. Heat oil in skillet over medium-high heat until very hot. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Place chicken in skillet, skin sides down, and cook 10 minutes or until skin is browned and crispy. Turn chicken over and cook 4 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate; discard drippings.

3. Sauté peppers and next 2 ingredients for 3 minutes. Arrange chicken on top of peppers, skin sides up. Bake at 425 degrees F for 10 minutes or until done.

4. Fluff couscous with a fork. Serve chicken and peppers on couscous, and top with desired amount of salsa.