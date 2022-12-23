…Eagles Split Pair of Games with Grandfield, Big Pasture

Waurika’s girls continued its winning ways last Friday as they rolled to a 73-39 victory over Big Pasture on the Lady Rangers’ home floor.

Big Pasture earned a split in the night’s action when they handed Waurika a 76-41 defeat.

Waurika captured a homecoming sweep last Thursday as the Lady Eagles handled Grandfield, 69-32, while the boys downed the Bearcats, 74-59.

Waurika’s next action on the hardwood will come on Tuesday, January 3 when they will play host to Wilson. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

In the first weekend of January, Waurika will compete in the annual Black Diamond Invitational at Rush Springs.

In Friday’s games, the Lady Eagles built a big first-quarter lead and never looked back in the big win over the Lady Rangers who are ow 1-8 on the season.

Waurika raced to a 24-8 first quarter lead behind Aubree Showalter’s 11 points in the quarter.

The Lady Eagles added to the lead by outscoring Big Pasture, 13-8, in the second quarter to hold a 37-16 lead at the intermission.

In the third quarter, the Lady Eagles exploded for 21 points behind Liberti Simmons’ 14-point outburst.

This gave Waurika an insurmountable 58-27 advantage heading into the final quarter.

The Lady Eagles cleared the bench in the fourth quarter, but still outscored the Lady Rangers, 15-12, to set the final margin.

Simmons finished with 30 points on the night – a career high for the Waurika senior. Showalter added 16 and Cassidie Berry added 10 to give Waurika three players in double figures.

The 73 points scored by the Lady Eagles were a season high.

In the boys’ contest, it was the Rangers that got off to a hot start by outscoring the Eagles, 22-8, through the first period of play and the Rangers never let up.

Big Pasture outscored the Eagles, 17-13, in the second quarter to gain a 39-21 advantage at the half.

The Eagles held Big Pasture to only 12 points in the third quarter, but could only muster eight points on offense and the lead ballooned to 51-29 heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers got hot in the final quarter and outscored Waurika, 25-12, to establish the final margin.

Treyton Torrez led the Eagles in scoring with 19 points, while Jake Smart contributed 10 points. No other Eagles were in double figures on the night.

Last Thursday a large and raucous crowd gathered at the Waurika gym to see the Lady Eagles and Eagles pin losses on a pair of pesky Grandfield squads.

The Lady Eagles got off to a slow start and the Lady Bearcats took advantage by building a 5-0 lead in the first couple of minutes.

That spurt allowed the Lady Bearcats to have control of the first quarter, while the Lady Eagles fought to get back even.

Berry’s layup with 37 seconds left in the first quarter gave Waurika its first lead of the game, but Grandfield hit a trey with three seconds left to regain the lead, 16-14, at the end of the first quarter.

Berry opened the second quarter with another layup that knotted the score and assisted by five early Grandfield turnovers, the Lady Eagles gradually took control of the game.

Waurika went on a 19-0 run capped by Showalter’s layup with 31.9 seconds left in the second quarter that left Waurika with a 35-16 lead.

Grandfield got a bucket with 11.9 seconds left – its only points of the quarter before Simmons canned a layup with 1.6 seconds left before the half to give Waurika 37-18 lead.

What was a very competitive Grandfield five in the first quarter turned into a desperate group facing a big deficit the rest of the game.

Waurika added to its lead in the third quarter as they outscored the Lady Bearcats, 15-5, to double up on the Bearcats, 54-27.

In the final frame the Lady Eagles increased the lead as they outscored Grandfield, 15-5, in the quarter and the final margin was Waurika’s biggest lead of the game.

Grandfield scored only 16 points in the final three quarters after scoring 16 in the first period.

Four Lady Eagles scored in double figures led by Simmons and Showalter, who each poured in 17 points in the contest. Jasmine Henry added 14 points and Berry finished with 12.

Waurika outrebounded the Lady Bearcats, 43-22, while taking advantage of 28 Grandfield turnovers.

The nightcap was a rough and tumble affair that was allowed to get physical by the officials.

The Eagles and Bearcats battled back and forth throughout the first quarter with the two squads separated by no more than four points – and each team led by three throughout the course of the initial frame.

It was Torrez’ 12-foot turnaround jumper with 18 seconds left in the first quarter that left Waurika with a two-point deficit, 21-19.

The second quarter followed the pattern of the first quarter, but Grandfield’s only lead came early in the quarter.

At the 5:14 mark of the second quarter, Torrez hit a layup that put Waurika in front, 24-23, and the Eagles would not trail the rest of the game.

The Bearcats, however, would remain in striking distance through the remainder of the quarter and a jumper from the free throw line by JaQuavius Brown left with Waurika with a 33-31 advantage with 1:15 left in the half.

The Eagles closed out the half with layups by Isaac Camarillo and Torrez that gave Waurika a 37-31 lead at the break.

At the beginning of the third quarter, Gavin Torrez and T. Torrez connected on layups that gave the Eagles their biggest lead of the game at 41-33 with 5:27 left in the third quarter.

Camarillo’s three-pointer with 4:46 left in the third quarter gave the Eagles their biggest lead of the game at 44-35, but Grandfield went on a 4-1 run that cut the margin to six, 45-39.

The teams battled on even terms the remainder of the third quarter and the Eagles began to slow the pace of what had been a rugged contest.

Waurika took a 51-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

A 10-4 run to open the fourth quarter helped the Eagles get into a more comfortable position with a 61-49 lead. Torrez hit a pair of free throws with 4:33 left in the game to give the Eagles the 12-point lead.

Grandfield would not go away and with 3:13 left, Hunter Vann completed a traditional three-point play that drew the Bearcats to within seven points.

That would be as close as the Bearcats would get as Waurika closed out the game on an 11-3 run.

The Eagles hit six of eight free throws down the stretch to keep the Bearcats from mounting a rally.

T. Torrez had a career-high 41 points to pace the Eagles. Camarillo added 13 points.

The Eagles won the battle on the boards with a 37-25 edge in rebounds.

While Grandfield was whistled for 24 fouls in the contest, it was still a very physical encounter that the Eagles survived for the 15-point win.

Waurika 73, Big Pasture 39

(Girls)

Waurika 24 13 21 15–73

Big Pasture 8 8 11 12–39

WAURIKA – Liberti Simmons 13-2-30, Aubree Showalter 4-6-16, Cassidie Berry 5-0-10, Jasmine Henry 4-0-8, Rylee Torrez 2-0-4, Bekah Mataska 1-1-3, Charlie Sellers 1-0-2. TOTALS: 30-9-73. PF: 15. Three-pointers: Simmons 2, Showalter 2.

BIG PASTURE – Kyleigh Martin 7-1-15, Charley Skinner 6-1-14, Jayni Green 3-0-8, Madison Brown 0-2-2. TOTALS: 16-4-39. PF: 9. Three-pointers: Green 2, Martin.

Big Pasture 76, Waurika 41

(Boys)

Waurika 8 13 8 12—41

Big Pasture 22 17 12 25—76

WAURIKA – Treyton Torrez 6-6-19, Jake Smart 3-3-10, Gavin Torrez 2-1-6, Jayden Leflore 1-0-2, Carson Williams 0-2-2, Cody Ramsey 0-2-2. TOTALS: 12-14-41. PF: 17. Three-pointers: T. Torrez, Smart, G. Torrez.

BIG PASTURE – Grayson Skocelas 5-4-17, Aiden McCullough 5-6-17, Lane Tinsley 4-2-10, Hayden Tinsley 4-1-9, Noah White 4-1-9, Dayne Rivers 3-3-9, Rolando Alvarado 1-0-3, Kaden Skinner 1-0-2. TOTALS: 27-17-76. PF: 16. Three-pointers: Skocelas 3, Alvarado, McCullough.

Waurika 69, Grandfield 32

(Girls)

Grandfield 16 2 9 5—32

Waurika 14 23 17 15—69

GRANDFIELD – Richardson 5-0-11, Emma McCasland 1-3-5, Taylor Romero 2-0-5, Alexis James 2-0-4, Alvarez 1-0-3, Nadia Hall 1-0-2, Rihanna James 1-0-2. TOTALS: 13-3-32. PF: 13. Three-pointers: Richardson, Alvarez, Romero.

WAURIKA – Liberti Simons 4-9-17, Aubree Showalter 7-3-17, Jasmine Henry 7-0-14, Cassidie Berry 6-0-12, Jaden Adams 1-1-3, Sadie Smith 1-00-3, Bekah Mataska 0-1-1, Niecsa Camarillo 1-0-2. TOTALS: 27-14-69. PF: 8. Three-pointers: Smith.

Waurika 74, Grandfield 59

(Boys)

Grandfield 21 10 14 14—59

Waurika 19 18 14 23—74

GRANDFIELD – JaQuavious Brown 9-4-22, Lance Wood 6-0-13, Hunter Vann 5-1-11, Zavey Davis 2-2-6, Ayden Miracle 2-0-4, Jacob Storm 1-0-3. TOTALS: 25-7-59. PF: 24. Three-pointers: Wood, Storm.

WAURIKA – Treyton Torrez 16-9-41, Isaac Camarillo 5-1-13, Gavin Torrez 2-2-6, Jake Smart 2-2-6, Carson Williams 1-4-6, Nic Wilson 0-2-2. TOTALS: 26-20-74. PF: 9. Three-pointers: Camarillo 2.