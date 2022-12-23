…Cowgirls Get Forfeit From Maysville

After an even first quarter, the Ryan Cowboys pulled away from Maysville for a 55-37 homecoming victory last Friday on Raymon West Court.

The Cowgirls’ scheduled game with Maysville was canceled because of sickness among the Lady Warrior players and coaches.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will take a break until Tuesday, January 3 when they will host Big Pasture. Tipoff for the first high school game of the night will be 6:30 p.m.

Ryan will compete in the Lawton Coliseum Classic in the first weekend of January. The Cowgirls will face Navajo in the first round at 10 a.m. on January 5, while the Cowboys will take on Arkoma at 8:30 p.m. on January 5.

In last Friday’s game the Cowboys connected on five treys – the only five baskets for Ryan in the first quarter.

It was good enough to get a 15-15 tie as Ryan hit two three-pointers in the final two minutes and Maysville nailed a trey with 17 seconds left that tied the game.

The Cowboys got the lead in the opening moments of the second quarter when Racen Williams hit one of two free throws, but the Warriors quickly answered with a three-pointer that left Ryan trailing, 18-16, with 6:05 left before the half.

A short running jumper by Julian Rodriguez knotted the score at 18-18 with 3:30 left in the second quarter.

When Carsen Rodriguez put back an offensive rebound at the 2:09 mark, the Cowboys had the lead, 20-18, and they would never trail again.

The Cowboys closed out the quarter by outscoring the Warriors 5-0 and led, 25-18, at the break.

In the third quarter, the Warriors narrowed the lead to four points with 3:37 left, but Williams put the Cowboys back in front by seven with a three-pointer from the left corner that put Ryan in front, 31-24, with 3:26 to play in the period.

Maysville hit a short jumper to cut the margin to five, but the Cowboys outscored the Warriors 5-1 the rest of the quarter capped by Williams’ long three-pointer that put Ryan in front, 36-28, at the close of the third quarter.

The Warriors were able to put back an offensive rebound with 7:15 left in the game to pull within six at 36-30, but that would be as close as the Warriors would get the rest of the way.

A three-pointer from the left corner by C. Rodriguez and a baseline jumper by Williams put the Cowboys in front, 41-30 with 5:38 left in the game and the Warriors never really challenged after that.

Ryan closed out the final five minutes on a 14-7 run to pick up its second win of the season.

The Cowboys connected on 11 three-point baskets, but it took 36 attempts from behind the arc.

The 11 made three-pointers is the third most in school history.

Overall, the Cowboys attempted more three-point shots than two-point field goals and shot only 32% from the field.

The Cowboys took care of the ball as they had a season-low 11 turnovers.

J. Rodriguez led the team in scoring with 18 points and he also added five assists and three steals.

Williams added 17 points for the Cowboys and also had three steals.

Xavier Guzman was the other Cowboy in double figures with 11 tallies and he also led the Cowboys in rebounding with 11.

Ryan 55, Maysville 37

(Boys)

Maysville 15 3 10 9—37

Ryan 15 10 11 19—55

MAYSVILLE – Matthew Tillery 5-0-11, Bryce Shannon 3-1-7, Bo Green 3-0-7, Seth Hillis 2-0-5, Hayden Park 2-1-5, Isaac Harris 1-0-2. TOTALS: 16-2-37. PF: 10. Three-pointers: Green Tillery, Hillis.

RYAN – Julian Rodriguez 7-1-18, Racen Williams 6-1-17, Xavier Guzman 4-0-11, Carsen Rodriguez 2-0-5, Mason Adsit 1-0-2, Braydo Gergeron 0-2-2. TOTALS: 20-4-55. PF: 5. Three-pointers: Williams 4, Guzman 3, J. Rodriguez 3, C. Rodriguez.