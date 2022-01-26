OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma homeowners who have experienced financial

setbacks stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for

up to $20,000 in grant assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund

(HAF). Grant uses include delinquent mortgages, property taxes, home

insurance, and homeowner association dues.

Made available through the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by

the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency (OHFA), the Oklahoma HAF program has

nearly $74 million available to help Oklahoma homeowners at risk of losing

their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications and more

information are available at www.ohfa.org/haf. Individuals in need of

assistance in completing the application can call (833) 208-2535 or (405)

419-8202.

The Oklahoma HAF portal opened Jan. 10 as one of the first 10 states to

begin accepting applications.

“Homeowners impacted by COVID-19 are often finding it difficult to keep up

with mortgage payments,” said Valenthia Doolin, director of the HAF

program in Oklahoma. “We want to make sure our neighbors have the

resources to recover and restore homeownership stability.”

Homeowner eligibility criteria

* Homeowners in Oklahoma who occupy the property as their primary residence

* Homeowners who have experienced a COVID-19 qualified financial hardship

after Jan. 21, 2020

* Homeowners who are United States citizens or those who can show proof of

a green card

* Homeowners who are at or below 100% of the Area Median Income or

homeowners who are socially disadvantaged and are at or below 150% of the

Area Median Income