OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma homeowners who have experienced financial
setbacks stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for
up to $20,000 in grant assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund
(HAF). Grant uses include delinquent mortgages, property taxes, home
insurance, and homeowner association dues.
Made available through the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by
the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency (OHFA), the Oklahoma HAF program has
nearly $74 million available to help Oklahoma homeowners at risk of losing
their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications and more
information are available at www.ohfa.org/haf. Individuals in need of
assistance in completing the application can call (833) 208-2535 or (405)
419-8202.
The Oklahoma HAF portal opened Jan. 10 as one of the first 10 states to
begin accepting applications.
“Homeowners impacted by COVID-19 are often finding it difficult to keep up
with mortgage payments,” said Valenthia Doolin, director of the HAF
program in Oklahoma. “We want to make sure our neighbors have the
resources to recover and restore homeownership stability.”
Homeowner eligibility criteria
* Homeowners in Oklahoma who occupy the property as their primary residence
* Homeowners who have experienced a COVID-19 qualified financial hardship
after Jan. 21, 2020
* Homeowners who are United States citizens or those who can show proof of
a green card
* Homeowners who are at or below 100% of the Area Median Income or
homeowners who are socially disadvantaged and are at or below 150% of the
Area Median Income