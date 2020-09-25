Preparations are underway for the 2020 Ryan Football Homecoming Parade and festivities set for Friday, September 25.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. from the school parking lot, and the football queen coronation will begin at 6:30p.m. prior to the game with Thackerville.

Each class for the school will have an entry in the parade. The theme this year is “Mask the Wildcats”. There will be cash awards given to the first, second, and third place winners.

The queen candidates and princesses will also be presented during the parade.

The Candidates are: Sophomore-Lirin Tucker, daughter of Tanya & Jason Tucker, Junior- Katelynn Dabbs, daughter of Jeff Dabbs , Senior- Tawny Vanover, daughter of Misty & Wiley Vanover , Candidate at Large- Kodi Duke, daughter of Tina & Ronnie Duke.

The Princesses are: Seventh grade- Kamrie Hernandez, daughter of Jenny &Jamie Salinas, Eighth grade- Beau Combs, daughter of Stevie Howard & Jody Combs, Ninth grade- Maci Cooper daughter of Starla & Adam Cooper.

The flower girl is Sky Chapman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marcus Chapman. The crown bearer is Blue Chapman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marcus Chapman.