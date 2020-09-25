How do you feel about your last year?

I feel as if I am nervous and scared.

What Activities/Organizations have you participated in?

I have participated in track, cheer, cross country, basketball, softball, and yearbook.

What are your plans for the future?

I want to attend college and get my masters in psychology.

Favorite memory at WHS?

Honestly, I don’t have a favorite, they are all so good.

What teacher or class has best prepared you?

The class that best prepared me was English, because it helped prepare me for college the most.

Give advice to an underclassman?:

“Realize that everyone is growing and changing and starting new chapters in their life; this is new for everyone, so in the meantime take chances, laugh at yourself, and most importantly enjoy now.”

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my Mimi. She was my go-to all throughout high school, and I will forever be thankful.

What fears do you have about leaving?

My one big fear is leaving my hometown. I don’t like change.

What are you going to miss most about being at WHS?

I am going to miss everything about WHS.

What lessons have you learned from previous classes (class of 2020, etc)?

I have learned a lot, I promise, but it all goes in one ear and out the other.

What event did/do you most look forward to this year?

I look forward to all football games, and I pray everyday we at least get a few games.

Do you have any regrets?

Not taking the ACT early enough!