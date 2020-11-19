OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. Chris Kidd began his second term in the Oklahoma State Senate after taking the Oath of Office in the Senate Chamber Monday. The Waurika Republican was sworn in by Chief Justice Noma Gurich.

“I’m honored to be able to continue my service to the great people of Senate District 31 in the Oklahoma Senate,” Kidd said. “We have made great strides to improve our state’s economy the last four years. Although we have many challenges ahead, including another $1 billion revenue shortfall during this historic pandemic, we will work together to support Oklahoma businesses, protect our schools and keeps our state’s economy growing. Like the difficult times we’ve overcome in the past, we will rise above this as well stronger than ever.”

Traditionally, senators take the oath of office at the same time but to recognize social distancing and safety protocols, the members were split into small groups that were sworn in separately.

The Senate will convene for an Organizational Day on Tuesday, Jan. 5 and session will begin on Monday, Feb. 1.