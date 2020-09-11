How do you feel about your last year?

I’m not ready for it to be over.

What Activities/Organizations have you participated in?

Cross Country, Basketball, Track

What are your plans for the future?

I want to run track in college.

Favorite memory at WHS?

Being state runner-up in track.

What teacher or class has best prepared you?

Mrs. Allen’s class.

Give advice to an underclassman?:

Don’t grow up, be a kid for as long as you can.

Who would you like to thank?

Coach Masoner and my family

What fears do you have about leaving?

Becoming an adult.

What are you going to miss most about being at WHS?

My friends

What lessons have you learned from previous classes (class of 2020, etc)?

Cherish every moment because it goes by fast

What event did/do you most look forward to this year?

I’m most excited for the 800m dash.

Do you have any regrets?

Not taking running seriously from a younger age.