Arrested 5/28/20

Thompson, Ronnie Michale, Ringling, OK; Warrant

Arrested 5/27/20

Stowe, Dannion Gene of Tishomingo, OK; Possession of paraphernalia, possession of Controlled substance.

Arrested 5/29/20

Odell, Mark Daniel of Ringling, OK; Warrant

Arrested 5/29/20

Austin, Jessica Renee of Ringling, OK; Protective order violation