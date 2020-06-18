The first Yard of the Week award for 2020 was presented to Eric and Jessica Thompson for their beautiful yard at the corner of Pine and C Streets in Waurika. The award was presented by Chamber representatives Roy Bartling and Sharon Duncan. Pictured above ar Roy Bartling, Eric Thompson, Addison Thompson, Jessica Thompson, Griffin Thompson, Evan Davis and Sharon Duncan.

The Thompsons moved into the house three years ago and the yard has been a work in progress. When asked how they kept their yard so well manicured, Jessica replied, “have a husband who likes to be outside all the time.”

“We thank the Thompsons for taking such pride in our community and congratulate them on their well-deserved award,” Roy Bartling stated. “Next week we will honor another Waurikan for taking pride in our community. If you have a suggestion for a Yard of the Week award recipient, please call me at 580.313.0161.”