Turkey Recipes from Waurika Students

Mrs. Herron- Pre-K

Addilyn Fletcher: First, Co gets the turkey out of the icebox and puts it in the oven for 6 minutes. Next, she turns on a movie for me about Hocus Pocus. Then, we eat the turkey with a fork and chicken on top. Last, I go to play and Mo goes to the couch.

Andrew Klein: First, Mom cooks noodles for 3 minutes. Next, we eat them with pizza rolls. Then, we go to Chuck-e-cheese. Last, I read a book at my house.

Aryalyn Johnson: Fist, mom puts it in the microwave for a little bit. Next, we eat it and drink chocolate milk. Then, for dessert we eat a chocolate bar and ice cream. Last, we go to bed.

Ava Fannon: first, mom puts the turkey in the big microwave for 6 minutes. Next, she cuts the turkey, but she doesn’t let me eat the bones. Then, we eat it with cherry pie. Last, we go to bed.

Draven Billy: First, mom put some salt and pepper on the turkey and adds burger patties to it. Next, she takes out the bones. Mom cooks it on the stove for a while. Then, she waits and then we eat it and for dessert I have Tiger Bites. Last, My sister and I play tag at the park.

Jayden Vasquez: First, Mom puts the turkey in the Ice box for a long time. Next, she puts it on the table. Then, we wait 1 second to eat the turkey with macaroni. Last, we put the turkey in the trash.

Jordan Alvarez: First, Mom goes to find a turkey at the farm. Next, she cooks it in the microwave for 2 seconds. Then, we eat it with skittles. Last, we go play at the park.

Kyree Rodriguez: First, mom puts the turkey in the pan on the stove for 4 minutes. Next, she puts gloves on and takes the turkey out. Then, I play and wait for my food. Last, we eat turkey with ketchup on it.

Lillian Ruiz: First, momma takes the turkey’s body out and puts salt on it. Next, she mixes cookies with it and cooks it in the oven for 40 minutes. Then, we eat the turkey with unicorn cookies. Last, we eat green with chocolate chip ice cream.

Thomas Hatter- First, momma puts seasoning on the turkey. Next, we eat it. Last, I go play outside with my dogs.

Waylon Harris: First, Nana puts the turkey in the oven for 5 minutes. Next, we all go to her house to eat it with salt. Then, we drink ice tea. No dessert, but I ate cupcakes when I. got home. Last, I played outside with nana’s dog.

Taylen Hawkins: First, mom puts the turkey in the oven for 30 minutes. Next, she puts the turkey in a pan and sets it on the kitchen table. Then, we eat it with popsicles. Last, we clean up our mess.

Mrs. Isabell Pre-K

Artem Zorin: First, catch a turkey. Next, put it in the oven. Then, put sugar on it. Last, eat it.

Charlee Ralls: First, put it in the fryer. Next, cook it. Then, put syrup on it. Last, put it in the oven.

Grayson McGrew: First, cook a turkey. Next, Barbecue. Then, cook it. Last, put ketchup on it.

Hadlee Stallcup: First, pour milk in the turkey. Next, put corn and cucumbers in it. Then, put it in the oven. Last, make sure it’s tasty.

Kayven Juperatum: First, fry. Next, toast it. Then, cook it. Last, eat it.

Lillian Schrader: First, put it in water if it is frozen. Next, cook it. Then, take it out. Last, Eat it.

Mckinsley Robertson: First, put sugar in the middle. Next, pour milk on it. Then, put a little rice. Last, put a little chicken.

Morgandee Lindsey: First, put butter on it. Next, banana in the turkey. Then, cook it. Last, eat it.

Scarlett Cornelison: First, put it in the oven. Next, let it cool off. Then, cut a piece. Last, eat it.

Mrs. Martin Kindergarten

Julianna: First, Go buy turkey at the store. Take off plastic. Next, wait, take it out. Last, then eat. My favorite dish is mac n cheese.

Alice: First, kill it. Go to the house. Take off the feathers. Next, put it in the oven. Oven set at 7 degrees and cook for 2 minutes. Then, get out of the oven. Put it on the plate. Then get utensils. Last, eat it! Turkey and cookies are my favorite!

Zepplin: First, Go to the store, get turkey and take it out of the wrapper. Next, get a pan, put the turkey in the oven. Then, turn the oven to 5 degrees for 10 hours. Last, we eat it. Turkey and rolls with butter are my favorite.

Violet: First, go to the grocery store, cut the feathers, and head off so you don’t eat that part. Next, put salt and pepper on it, get it out. Last, eat it! Jello is my favorite to eat.

Kristoff: First, go to the store and buy a turkey. Next, take it home, 5 degree oven for 6 minutes. Then, eat it! My favorite is eating turkey.

Kasen: First, get turkey from Wal-Mart and take package off. Next, cook it at 12 degrees for 5 minutes. Then, eat it! Last, turkey is my fav.

Montana: First, go to Walm-Mart and buy one. Next, I will go and cook it at 99 degrees for 18 minutes. Then, Take it out and eat it with a knife, fork, and spoon.

Hooper: First, go kill a turkey then go home. Next, put it in the oven at 90 degrees for 9 minutes. Then, take out of the oven and eat it. Last, My favorite is the turkey!

Emerson: First, go find one behind the bushes. Then take the feathers off. Next, put the timer on 4 o’clock. Then, take it out and eat. Last, my favorite thing is the turkey.

Shaelie: First go to Wal-Mart get turkey. Next, Take to my house and put oven on 25 degrees and cook it for 26 hours. Then, wait until done then eat it. Last, my favorite thing is turkey and watermelon.

Mateo: First, buy it at the store. Get a pan and out it in. Next, Put in oven at 10 million degrees for just 5 minutes. Then, open oven give it to my family and eat it. My favorite is marshmallows.

Daniel: First, go hunting for it. Bring it home. Next, cut it up and cook it. Put in oven at 60 degrees for 30 minutes. Then, you take it out of oven and cool it down. Last, you eat!! Turkey is my favorite.

Janie: First, go buy turkey at store. Next, take it to the house. Put the oven on 6 percent for 6 minutes. Them, put it on a plate. Then you get some utensils. Last, start eating! Ham and turkey are my favorite.

Presley: First, go to the store. Next, cook it. 4 degrees for 6 minutes. Then, eat it!

Faridah: First, catch one, put it on top of a pan. Next, turn oven to 5 degrees and cook for 10 minutes. Get it out. Than, eat it. My favorite is the turkey!

Zekiel: First, I could make the turkey with sparkles. I would buy it from the grocery store. Next, eat it with my family.

Kendall: First, go to the store, come home. Next, make a fire in the fire pit and put pot on fire for 6 hours. Then, take it off and get gloves and make it in to something. Last, eat! My favorite is thanksgiving food.

Mrs. Forsyth- Kindergarten

Macklynn Henderson: First, I will hunt for a turkey. Next, I will put some salad on the turkey. Then, I will cook the turkey for 10 minutes. Last, I will eat the turkey with family.

Bodee Harris: First, I would buy a turkey. Next, I will wash the turkey and season it with salt and pepper. Last, I will cook it and give it to my family.

Shaila Luna: First I will make a turkey. Next, I will cook it for a long time. Then, I will cut it up. Last, I will eat it.

Emerson Copes: First, I will hunt a turkey. Next, I will cook it in the microwave for 20 seconds. Then, I will cool it off in the freezer. Last, I will eat it.

Bladen Daily: First, I will hunt a turkey. Next, I will cook it for 5 minutes. Then, take it out of the oven. Last, I will eat it with my family.

Braelynn Tedford: First, I will put in microwave for 1 minute. Next, I will cut it. then, I will put pepper on it. Last, I will eat it.

Julius Castro: First, I will go to the store and buy a turkey. Next, I will invite my papa to his house. Last, I will eat the turkey with Brisa, Mom and Dad.

Elijah Houston: First, I will hunt for a turkey. Next, I will cook it. Then, I will put on seasoning. Last, I will eat with my family.

Rogers Forst: First, I will hunt for a turkey. Next, I will put the turkey on a pan and add some shrimp. Then, I will cook the turkey for 2 hours. Last, I will take it out and eat it with a knife and fork.

Avery Jones: First, I will buy a turkey. Next, I will cook the turkey for 5 hours. Then, I will season with salt and pepper. Last, I will eat it with family and grandparents.

Chase Allen: First, I will go to the store and bring a turkey home. Next,I will leave it till it is unfreezed. Then, I will put whipped cream on it and cook it for 10 hours. Last, I will wait till its done and watch TV and eat it.

Creek Denney: First, I will go to the grocery store. Next, I will fry the turkey for 5 minutes. Then, I will bake it for 6 minutes. Last, I will eat the turkey.

Coral Fox: First, I will get a turkey from the grocery store. Next, I will season the turkey and put a little sauce on it. Then, I will fry the turkey for 8 minutes. Last, I will eat turkey with my Grandma and Grandpa.

McKenna Benson: First, I will get a turkey from Walmart. Next, I will put something on it. Then, I will cook it in the oven for 1 minute. Last, I will make it and eat it with my family.

Bryson Bryant: First, I will go hunt for a turkey. Next, I will cook it with salt for 8 minutes. Then, I will cool it off. Last, I will eat with my mom and dad.

Harper Escalera: First, I will have a turkey in the fridge. Next, I will cook it in the oven. Then, I will bake it for 40 minutes. Last, I will share it with my family.

Jayt Simmons: First I will go to my NeNes house and buy a turkey at the store. Next, I will cook the turkey in the oven for 20 minutes. Then, I will get more food. Last, I will eat with my family and out plates in the sink.

Zoey Poage: First, I will get one from the store. Next, I will bake it in the oven for 8 minutes. Then, I will eat the turkey. Last, I will clean up.

Turkey Recipes from First Baptist Pre-School

Birdie B: In the oven for 45 hours with sprinkles. We don’t eat turkey. Feed it to the dogs and they can eat it with dog food.

Brooks B: In the oven first then on the stove for 65 hours. On top put pepperoni, cheese, pizza turkey, sprinkles,donuts, candy shirts, Ms. Sharon’s head and books, candy pumpkins, pencils, an eye, a picture of my brother I love, wrapped rocks and road lights. (Thank you Brooks, you can go play. But Ms. Sharon, I want to fill your whole page of paper, I am not done. I know Brooks, but I need to interview the other kids before they go home, lol!!!)

Connor H: We don’t eat it. We eat chicken eggs. Travis, my dad, cooks them in a pan on the stove for 8 hours. We put sprinkles on cupcakes. I live with my dog Ace. I like to play with fire trucks with the hose and lights. We eat macaroni and cheese, bacon and cheese.

Marleen B: We only eat chicken. We cook it on the stove for 1 hour and then eat it up.

Max E: First we get a flying bird and cook it for 1 hour with sauce. Then it flies again and we eat it. Then we play on the playground.

Myla G: On the stove for 8 hours, eat it for dinner sprinkled with chocolate. Eat pizza with drinks.

Rebel H: Buy it. Flip it. And cook on the stove for 40 minutes. Spray it and then we play.

Stella B: Actually on top of the stove with sprinkles for 2 minutes. Then we eat it. and also the dogs.

Sutton D: Cut it in half, cook it in the oven for 5 minutes. Eat it for thanksgiving. I help my dad cook hamburgers.

Tucker S: In the oven for 2 or 30 minutes with sprinkles. Eat it and cheese, then play.

Turkey Recipes from Ryan Students

How to cook a turkey?

3-year-old’s

Bowyn Clark: Get the turkey at home. Put juice on it. Don’t cook it or it will burn!

Bella Luttrull: Get the turkey from outside. Put ice on it. Put I the oven and let it cook for 3 hours. It will be hot!

Cleo Hobbs: Get a turkey from outside.

Dawson Johnson: Hunt the turkey by the tree. Then kill it with your fingernails and hit it. Put it in the oven for 5 hours. Take it out and rub it with icing.

Emma Sinclair: Turkey!!

Jayden Villarreal: Get the turkey from the forest. Bake it in the oven for 20 minutes. Then eat it.

Kyndal Klein: Get the turkey from the tree. Put it in the oven, then eat it.

Mila Hill: Get the turkey from home. Fry it. Eat it.

Rhyan Hobbs: Get turkey from forest store. Cook it free with apple juice. Eat it.

Ronald Sain: Get the turkey at Cowboy school. Take it to leave at my house. Put hot sauce, meat and cheese on it. Put in oven for 5 hours. Then I go play cars. Then eat the turkey!

How to Cook and Thanksgiving Turkey

Mrs. Tomberlin’s

Kindergarten Class

Aidan Baker: First, catch a turkey and have an ax ready. Cut the orange part of the legs off and the head. Next, take off all the feathers. Now, cook the turkey for 100 minutes and when the oven beeps it is done. Cool it off, cut it up and eat it.

Sawyer Dewbre: First, you cut up the turkey. Next, cook it for 8 minutes in a hot oven. Then eat it!

Jade Harrison: First, you buy a turkey from the supermarket, then you cook it for 6 minutes. Put it in a pan and then you eat it.

Denny Johnson: First, kill a turkey in the country. Next, cook it in the oven for 1 hour. Last, I will eat it.

Bentley Kimbro: First, I will get a turkey from Walmart. Next, put it in the oven for 15 minutes. It will beep when it’s done. Then eat it.

Laiklee Klein: First, get the turkey out of the fridge. Cook it in the oven for about 2 hours, until it beeps. Then take it out and put it on your table. Ask the kids to come to the table and eat it. Then tell your mom when you’re done and clean your mess up!

Tayleigh Klein: First, put a turkey on a pan and cook it for 10 minutes. Get it out of the oven and eat it. Have fun with your family!

Dorothy Rodriguez: Get a turkey from the country. Kill it and take off the feathers, then cook it. Then eat it.

Kaylyn Shockley: First, I put seasoning on it, then put some butter on it. Next, put on some sugar and cinnamon. Put it in the oven for 5 minutes, it will be done when it beeps. Take it out, then cut it up to eat!

Ryker Skinner: Ummm, sauce and pineapple. Mix it up. Bake it in the oven for 20 minutes. Put some gravy on it and cut it into pieces. That’s it!

Shooter Taylor: First, get a turkey from the farm. Put it in a sack and put it in the trunk. When you get home, cook it in the oven for 20 minutes. Then eat it. After that we clean up the mess and the table.

Ryleigh Todd: First, you get a turkey from the farm. Then you take it home and put it in the oven for a long time (10 hours). Get it back out and then you can eat it up!

How to cook a turkey?

More Students

Aron Villarreal: He would stuff it with a chicken, and then put some cheese with some bread crumbs on top. Next I would cook it on the barbecue pit for one hour.

Bentley Martin: I would put some hot sauce on the turkey and cook it in a very hot oven a very long time. Then I’d take it out cut and add some more hot sauce and eat it.

Ellie Clark: Throw it in a super-hot oven in a pan for 69 hours.

Garry Partain: Put it in a pan and put it in the oven on hot, hot for 10 minutes.

Jacie Christian: I will put it in a pan and put some hot sauce on it and put it in the oven on fifty-hundred degrees for 58 minutes then take it out and eat it.

Julie Ortiz: Put it in a pan in hot real hot oven for 1 minute then put it on a plate to eat it.

Kensli Rodriguez: Put it in a pan and put it in the microwave 5 minutes and then put it in the warm oven for 3 minutes then put it on a plate then put it the freezer then pull it out so we can eat it.

Leona Lozano: Put it in a pan then sprinkle it with sugar then put it in the oven on *41 for 20 minutes. Then after it cools off cut it up and eat it.

Margot Roberts: put it in a pan and put in a *10 oven for 12 minutes and then it’s done.

Olivia Gibson: Stuff my turkey with a chicken then wash it off and wash my hand the put it in a pot and cook it on the stove at high heat for 22 minutes. Then invite all the family over to eat it.

Preston Rodriguez: First I’m going to stuff my turkey with more turkey then I’m going to hang it on the wall. Going to get off the wall pot it in a *1000 oven for 1 minute then take it out to eat it.

Remi Brown: I would put it on a red plate and put it in the oven at 98/ 55 degrees for 80 minutes. Then move it to a different plate and add some smoke to it then put it on the table and eat it.